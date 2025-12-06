Newmont donates GH₵368k to support Asutifi North Farmers Day celebration

Newmont Ahafo South Mines has reaffirmed its commitment to agricultural development with a GHC368,000 support package for this year’s Farmers Day celebration in the Asutifi North District of the Ahafo Region.

The extensive donation included one Motor King with large bucket, five Motor Kings with medium buckets, one Royal motorbike, 30 bicycles, 10 boxes of cutlasses, five Nasco 42 inch televisions, 170 pairs of Wellington boots, 50 pieces of GTP Adepa fabric, and 480 branded Farmers Day T-shirts. Speaking during the presentation, General Manager Alex Kofi Annin said the company remains unwavering in its commitment to supporting farmers and enhancing livelihoods within its operational areas.

Annin stated that agriculture plays a key role in Ghana’s local and national economy, adding that Newmont’s ability to support this sector demonstrates the company’s purpose of improving lives in the communities where it operates. He emphasized that the donation is not the end, noting that Newmont will continue supporting Farmers Day celebrations across the country to help improve lives and sustain operations for decades to come.

The General Manager stressed that Newmont sees farming as an essential partner industry and will maintain its investments to ensure food security and economic growth in the region. According to him, despite being a mining company, Newmont recognizes that agriculture remains fundamental to community development and national prosperity.

District Chief Executive for Asutifi North Hafiz Dauda Dabeil praised Newmont’s consistent support over the years, noting that the company continues to play a major role in strengthening agricultural productivity in the district and across the Ahafo Region. He described the commitment as remarkable given that Newmont operates primarily in mining, yet dedicates substantial resources to supporting agriculture and helping communities grow and feed Ghana.

This year’s Farmers Day is being marked under the theme Grow Ghana, Eat Ghana, which aligns with government priorities for agricultural self sufficiency and food security. The celebration recognizes hardworking farmers whose efforts sustain livelihoods and contribute to national development.

Joseph Danso, Director of Social Performance at Newmont, highlighted the company’s two decade long dedication to the celebration of farmers during the presentation. He noted that Farmers Day has always been special to Newmont, with the company supporting district and regional celebrations for more than 20 years to honor the hard work and resilience of farmers.

Danso stressed that Newmont’s motivation is to demonstrate to communities and stakeholders that even though the company operates in mining, farming remains critical to sustainable development. He explained that Newmont shares the land responsibly to ensure all stakeholders achieve expected outcomes while recognizing agriculture’s central role in ensuring local food security.

The company pledged continued support to farmers within operational zones as part of broader commitments to sustainable community development. Newmont operates the Ahafo South Mine in the Ahafo Region and the Akyem Mine in the Eastern Region, with the Ahafo North project currently under construction as a greenfield mine.

Over the years, Newmont has instituted several agricultural interventions to support farmers in host communities. In 2013, the company established the Asutifi Processing and Services Centre in collaboration with German Development Cooperation to explore processing and marketing opportunities for agricultural produce in the area.

The processing center benefits over 80 farmer based organizations and about 1,000 chilli pepper and ginger farmers through an out grower scheme, guaranteeing them increased and consistent income. The facility helps reduce post harvest losses and improve food security in the Asutifi area through value addition and improved market access.

The gesture reinforces Newmont’s broader commitment to sustainable community development and long term partnership with farmers whose efforts help sustain livelihoods across the region. The company remains one of Ghana’s largest taxpayers and continues supporting economic diversification initiatives in operational areas.

Newmont’s Local Economic Diversification initiative focuses on fostering partnerships with development agencies, government and impact investors to identify business opportunities that create sustainable jobs. The strategy aims to enhance opportunities for people in host communities, particularly youth and women, through agriculture and other viable sectors.