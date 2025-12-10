Newmont Dominates 2025 Ghana Mining Industry Awards with Seven Honours

Newmont emerged as the standout performer at the 2025 Ghana Mining Industry Awards held Friday, December 6, at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, winning seven major honours for excellence in innovation, environmental stewardship and community development. The company’s Ahafo South mine captured Best Green Mine and Best Performer in Innovation while earning runner-up positions in three additional categories.

The awards ceremony, organized under the auspices of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, celebrated excellence under the theme Celebrating Excellence, Embracing Sustainable Mining Practices. Ahafo South mine was named first runner-up for Best Performer in Environmental Management, second runner-up for Best Performer in Exploration in the senior category, and second runner-up for Best Performer in Corporate Social Investment Project.

Newmont’s newest large-scale gold operation, Ahafo North mine, secured first runner-up recognition for Best Performer in Corporate Social Investment Project. The mine achieved commercial production in October 2025, marking a significant milestone as the company’s second operational site in Ghana following divestment of the Akyem mine in April.

Individual recognition went to Abena Acheampomaa Ankomah, Lead for Communities and Social Performance at Ahafo North, who was honored as Female Mining Professional of the Year in the non-technical category. Her exceptional leadership in community engagement and dedication to driving sustainable development in host communities earned the distinction.

The industry posthumously honored Kwame Addo-Kufuor Junior with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his significant contributions to Ghana’s mining sector. Addo-Kufuor previously served as Head of Government Relations for Newmont Ghana and as President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, strengthening collaboration between industry and government.

Danquah Addo-Yobo, Country Manager for Newmont’s Ghana business, described 2025 as a defining year for the company. He noted that Newmont successfully transitioned Ahafo North from a project to an operational mine while Ahafo South achieved the milestone of 10 million ounces of gold production since operations commenced.

The awards remind us of the responsibility we bear as industry leaders in terms of our mining practices and the value we generate for communities and the country, Addo-Yobo stated. The recognition reflects Newmont’s commitment to operational excellence, sustainability and innovative mining practices across its Ghana operations.

Joshua Mortoti, President of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, assured attendees that the Chamber will adopt measures ensuring mining is conducted in a much more responsible manner. He emphasized the organization’s commitment to supporting and promoting sustainable mining practices through innovation, research and implementation of technologies that minimize environmental impact.

The Chamber believes in engaging with local communities to create meaningful partnerships that foster socioeconomic development and uplift lives, Mortoti explained during his address. He reiterated the mining sector’s role in sustaining Ghana’s economy through initiatives including support for Bank of Ghana programmes during challenging economic periods.

Other award winners at the event included Zijin Golden Ridge Limited, which placed second in Best Performer in Innovation and third in Best Performer in Environmental Management. Golden Star Wassa Limited won Best Performer in Occupational Health and Safety, while various companies and individuals received recognition across 25 categories.

AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Limited was named Best Mining Company in Diversity and Inclusion. The awards also recognized journalists, students and researchers who contributed to advancing mining knowledge and public understanding of the sector’s role in national development.

Newmont’s Ahafo South mine has established itself as a leader in implementing green mining practices since operations began. The facility achieved the 10 million ounce production milestone while maintaining strong environmental management standards and investing in renewable energy initiatives to reduce carbon emissions.

Ahafo North represents Newmont’s third mining venture in Ghana and includes four open-pit mines and a standalone mill situated approximately 50 kilometers from Ahafo South. The project generated around 4,500 contracted jobs during construction and established approximately 560 permanent and 1,000 contracted positions for ongoing operations.

The mine development programme included infrastructure construction, commissioning of processing facilities and workforce development initiatives. Newmont Chief Executive Officer Tom Palmer previously described achieving commercial production at Ahafo North as a significant milestone demonstrating the company’s commitment to operational excellence while creating enduring value for investors, communities and host governments.

Ghana’s mining sector continues demonstrating strong performance in 2025 with mineral royalties surging across all sub-sectors. Large-scale gold mining posted royalties of 291.87 million dollars as of September 2025, a 40.18 percent increase from 208.20 million dollars collected during the same period in 2024.

The Ghana Mining Industry Awards have been held annually since inception to encourage, promote, recognize and celebrate great milestones and excellence in the mining industry. The event honors individuals and organizations contributing exceptionally to the growth and development of mining in Ghana.

PricewaterhouseCoopers served as the awards validator, ensuring transparency and credibility in the selection process. Major mining companies including AngloGold Ashanti Ghana, Standard Chartered Bank Ghana, Ghana Manganese Company, Gold Fields Ghana Limited, Asanko Gold Ghana Limited, Golden Star Wassa Limited and Newmont sponsored the event.

Newmont operates as the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, zinc, lead and silver. The company’s portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions across Africa, Australia, Latin America and Caribbean, North America and Papua New Guinea.

The company is the only gold producer listed in the Standard and Poor’s 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. Newmont serves as an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise.

Founded in 1921 and publicly traded since 1925, Newmont’s stated purpose is creating value and improving lives through sustainable and responsible mining. The company emphasizes its commitment to operating in ways that benefit host communities, protect the environment and generate returns for shareholders.

The 2025 awards ceremony provided an opportunity for mining companies to showcase achievements while reinforcing commitments to responsible mining practices. Industry leaders used the platform to discuss challenges facing the sector and explore opportunities for continued growth aligned with sustainability principles.