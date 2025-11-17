Newmont Delivers Nearly GH₵2.4 Billion in Third Quarter Tax Payments

Mining giant Newmont Ghana Gold Limited transferred 2.388 billion cedis to government coffers for the third quarter of 2025, maintaining its position as one of Ghana’s largest corporate taxpayers and strengthening the country’s fiscal position during a critical economic period.

The payment covers taxes, royalties, levies and carried interest for the July to September period, channeled through the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Forestry Commission and Ministry of Finance. The substantial contribution brings Newmont’s cumulative fiscal payments from January through September 2025 to 9.874 billion cedis, demonstrating the mining sector’s continuing importance to national development.

Corporate tax accounted for the largest component at 1.192 billion cedis, followed by capital gains tax of 511 million cedis. Mineral royalty payments totaled 309 million cedis, while carried interest stood at 234 million cedis. Additional contributions included 75 million cedis in Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax and 67 million cedis in withholding tax.

Danquah Addo-Yobo, who serves as Country Manager for Newmont’s Ghana operations, emphasized the company’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and transparency. He noted that these payments reflect ongoing obligations to both the state and local communities, adding that transparent tax disclosure helps promote good governance across the sector.

The third quarter figures represent increased contributions compared with previous years. Historical data shows Newmont paid 810.7 million cedis in the third quarter of 2023, meaning the 2025 third quarter payment nearly tripled that earlier figure. For full year 2023, the company’s total fiscal contributions reached 3.965 billion cedis.

Newmont’s expanding footprint in Ghana continues to drive these growing tax revenues. The company officially opened its Ahafo North mine in late October 2025, marking a significant milestone in Ghana’s mining sector. The facility represents approximately 900 million to one billion US dollars in investment and positions Newmont as one of the country’s most significant foreign direct investors.

The Ahafo North operation is expected to produce between 275,000 and 325,000 ounces of gold annually over its projected 13-year lifespan. The mine achieved commercial production in late October following its first gold pour in September 2025, adding substantially to Ghana’s gold output.

When combined with the existing Ahafo South mine, Newmont’s Ghana operations are projected to yield approximately 750,000 ounces of gold per year. This increased production capacity suggests future tax payments will likely exceed current levels, providing additional revenue streams for government development programs.

The mining sector plays a critical role in Ghana’s economy, attracting more than half of all foreign direct investment and generating over one third of export revenues. Industry data indicates gold contributed 88.1 billion cedis to national GDP in 2024, while gold exports reached 11.2 billion US dollars as of August 2025.

Newmont’s position as a leading taxpayer extends beyond quarterly payments. In full year 2024, the company’s three operating mines in Ghana generated approximately 9.4 billion cedis in tax revenue, with Ahafo South alone contributing over 7.5 billion cedis. These figures underscore the substantial fiscal impact of responsible mining operations on both local communities and the broader economy.

The company maintains operations at two active sites following the sale of its Akyem mine to Chinese mining firm Zijin in April 2025. That transaction generated 174 million US dollars in capital gains tax payments to government, representing part of an estimated 220 million dollar obligation arising from the nearly one billion dollar sale.

Ghana’s mining industry operates under a corporate tax rate of 35 percent plus an additional five percent in royalties, alongside PAYE and other levies. This fiscal framework ensures substantial government revenue from mining operations while maintaining Ghana’s attractiveness as a stable investment destination for international mining companies.

Beyond direct fiscal contributions, Newmont’s operations generate employment, support local procurement and fund community development initiatives through dedicated foundations in both Ahafo and Akyem regions. The Ahafo North project alone created approximately 4,500 contracted jobs during construction and established around 560 permanent positions plus 1,000 contracted roles for ongoing operations.

Danquah Addo-Yobo assumed his current role as Country Manager effective October 1, 2025, bringing over two decades of multinational leadership experience across mining, agribusiness, telecommunications and logistics sectors. He previously served as Regional Chief Financial Officer for Newmont Africa and Canada, and held senior positions at Yara International, Maersk and Vodafone.

The sustained growth in Newmont’s tax payments reflects both operational expansion and Ghana’s stable regulatory environment for mining. The company maintains alignment with Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (EITI) standards, ensuring accurate tax reporting and public disclosure of all fiscal contributions.

As Ghana navigates ongoing economic challenges, revenue from major taxpayers like Newmont provides crucial support for public services, infrastructure development and social programs. The consistent quarterly payments demonstrate the mining sector’s reliability as a revenue source even during periods of economic uncertainty.

The company operates under long-term stability agreements that provide predictable fiscal frameworks, encouraging continued investment in exploration, development and operational expansion. These arrangements balance government revenue objectives with the need to maintain Ghana’s competitiveness in attracting international mining capital.

With gold prices reaching historic highs in recent months and Newmont’s expanded production capacity now fully operational, analysts anticipate continued strong fiscal contributions from the mining giant in coming quarters. The combination of stable regulatory frameworks, responsible corporate practices and substantial mineral resources positions both Newmont and Ghana for sustained mutual benefit from mining operations.