Newmont Debunks Reports of Dropping “Sapetee” Road Plan After  Demonstration 

Newmont has become aware of a false media report circulating online and on social media, claiming that the company has “reversed its position on constructing double-sealed roads in the Asutifi North District following just one day of a planned three-day community protest, agreeing instead to build asphalt roads demanded by residents.”

This claim is false, and does not represent the discussions or outcome of the said meeting. At no point, during the meeting held on 21st January 2026, between the company, traditional authorities, the Regional Security Council, and other stakeholders, did the company pledge or commit to construct asphalt for the inner community access roads.

While the company continues to engage key stakeholders on the topic of inner community roads, we urge all interested parties to refrain from putting out non-factual reports.

