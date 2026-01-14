Newmont Backed AI Smart Lab Powers Kona Students to Victory

When students from Kona District Assembly (D/A) Primary and Junior High School mounted the podium at the 2025 Ghana Robotics Competition (GRC), their victory told a bigger story of access, opportunity and strategic investment in education.

With just three days of preparation and competing for the first time, three students from the community of Kona in the Sekyere South District of the Ashanti Region emerged as ultimate winners of the Techs League category of the GRC. The team comprised Austin Okra, aged 13 and a JHS 3 student, Godfred Ofori, aged 14 and also a JHS 3 student, and Victoria Tabi Boakye, aged 10 and a Primary 5 pupil.

Their remarkable achievement was made possible through an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Smart Laboratory established in the Kona community in May 2024 by Newmont and the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation. The Techs League category of the competition is designed primarily for primary and basic level students.

The Kona team was coached by Adom Bismark, a teacher at Kona D/A, with technical support from Coral Reef Innovation Africa, the implementing partner for the AI Smart Labs programme. Their participation was fully supported by the head teacher, Jonathan Agbenyame, who described the outcome as unexpected but deeply encouraging.

The team had very limited time to prepare. It was their first competition, but they exceeded all expectations, Agbenyame said. We are grateful to Newmont, the Otumfuo Foundation and Coral Reef for this opportunity. Not many schools have access to this kind of support, he added.

Austin Okra, who led the team, also received an individual award, earning the title Controller Conqueror for his exceptional skill, confidence and precision in robot control. Reflecting on the experience, Austin said they went for exposure, not to win. So winning the trophy made us happy.

Victoria described the moment simply as a good feeling, while Godfred called it exciting. Fourteen year old Godfred Ofori said the team had only three days to practice before the national championship.

For Newmont, the achievement represents more than competition success. According to Danquah Addo-Yobo, Country Manager for Newmont’s operations in Ghana, the victory highlights what is possible when students, irrespective of location, are given the right tools early.

This achievement goes beyond the trophy. It should remind these students and others like them that greatness is possible and their surroundings should never define or limit their potential, he said.

Audrey Bertha Nartey, Country Head of Coral Reef Innovation Africa, described the outcome as clear evidence that strategic partnerships in education deliver measurable results.

We are proud of this achievement, considering the time these children had to prepare for the competition. Everyone had three weeks but they had only three days to prepare. This win also proves that such partnerships work, she said, adding that a fourth lab under the programme has now been commissioned in Sankore in the Ahafo Region, with two more expected to be completed in 2026.

The Newmont Otumfuo Foundation AI Smart Labs is a joint initiative between Newmont and the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation, aimed at expanding access to quality, technology driven education in under resourced communities.

In 2023, both institutions signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish six AI Smart Labs as part of a broader education focused collaboration driven by technology. Under the MoU, Newmont committed GH₵1.71 million to bridge the digital divide by equipping students and teachers in less endowed communities with modern tools and future ready skills.

Each Smart Lab is equipped with laptop computers, tablets, robotics and electronic kits, projectors, smart charging units, broadband enabled devices and access to virtual libraries containing approximately 50,000 eBooks. Training in robotics, coding, digital literacy and design thinking is delivered by Coral Reef Innovation Africa.

As of December 2025, four of the six planned AI Smart Labs had been commissioned and operational in Wioso, Kona, Toase and Sankore. Kona D/A’s first place finish at the 2025 GRC, along with Wioso St. Peter’s fifth place achievement at the 2024 GRC, marks a significant milestone that underscores the effectiveness of Newmont’s investment in education and innovation. The four schools with commissioned labs are expected to participate in the 2026 GRC, demonstrating the programme’s ongoing impact.

The team presented their national robotics championship trophy to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, during the final Awukudae festival of the year at the Manhyia Palace on December 3, 2025. Ten year old Victoria Tabi Boakye, the youngest member of the team, said she felt proud representing her school and community, describing meeting the Asantehene as a memorable experience.

The success of the Kona D/A students at the Ghana Robotics Competition reflects Newmont’s broader commitment to creating shared value through strategic investments in education and human capital development across Ghana. By investing in education that equips young people with future ready skills, Newmont is helping to shape a generation of innovators capable of competing and winning on national and global stages.

For Austin, Godfred and Victoria, the journey has only just begun. For Newmont, it is another step forward in building sustainable impact through education, innovation and partnership.