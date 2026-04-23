Newly Refurbished Male Ward Boosts Care in Koforidua

The Methodist Church Ghana, Koforidua Diocese, has officially handed over the newly renovated and refurbished Male Medical Ward to the Management and Staff of Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

The handing over ceremony was done last Wednesday, 15th April 2026, by the Diocesan Bishop, the Rt. Rev. Dennis Joseph Boadu, and assisted by Bro Samuel Kwesi Appah-Peniel, Lay Chairman of Koforidua Diocese, Very Rev Isaac Etuah-Jackson, Secretary of Synod, clergy and distinguished members of the Methodist Church Ghana.

The Heal Project handing over ceremony was under the theme ; HEAL THE SICK’

Addressing the gathering, the Lay Chairman of Koforidua Diocese, Mr Samuel Kwesi Appah-Peniel, said the newly renovated and refurbished male medical ward is adopted and named: KOFORIDUA METHODIST DIOCESE MALE MEDICAL WARD

Mr Appah-Peniel, the Lay Chairman explained that, the renovation of the ward and provision of essential equipment are key initiatives under the Church’s flagship health intervention programme, dubbed “The Heal Project” designed to enhance patient care and bring comfort and smiles to those on admission.

According to him, this initiative is aimed at improving patient outcomes and satisfaction, enhanced operational efficiency, strengthening safety and infection control measures, and fostering higher staff morale and retention.

Rationale behind the project

Mr Appah-Peniel said the adoption was inspired by God and is grounded in both compassion and faith. As it is written in Matthew 25:40, “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”

He added that scripture reminds us that acts of kindness and service, particularly towards the vulnerable and the sick, are not only humanitarian duties but also spiritual obligations.

‘This project, as inspired by God, forms a central part of the vision I set out to pursue during my tenure as Lay Chairman of Koforidua Diocese of the Methodist Church Ghana. Although I am not a health professional, I have long held the conviction that service to humanity transcends professional boundaries, and that each of us is called, in our own way, to contribute meaningfully to the wellbeing of society.” He indicated.

Background to the project

The Koforidua Diocesan Lay Movement, on behalf of the Methodist Church Ghana, Koforidua Diocese, wrote to management of the hospital to request for the adoption of the male medical ward after approval from the executive of the Diocese led by the Bishop, the Rt. Rev. Dennis Joseph Boadu and Standing Committee, which was granted on 27th November, 2025. The work began on 2nd March, 2026 and the facility was handed over to management of the hospital on 15th April, 2026.

As part of the HEAL PROJECT, the Lay Chairman said, the Church undertook a complete renovation of the wards’ bathrooms and washrooms, including tiling and installation of all necessary accessories, and installation of water heater for the ward.

Additionally, Mr Appah-Peniel, pointed out that the church provided television sets, tabletop refrigerators, air conditioning units, bedsheets with pillow cases, and other necessary logistics for all the rooms at the ward to enhance the comfort and well-being of patients on admission.

“Bishop Sir, there has been a comprehensive painting of both its exterior and interior surfaces, creating a brighter, more welcoming environment for patients, visitors and staff alike”. He stated.

THE HEAL PROJECT BENEFITS FOR THE PATIENTS

He said that as a church, they believe that renovations provide opportunities to incorporate design features and materials that significantly reduce the risk of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and cross-contamination.

Furthermore, Mr Samuel Kwesi Appah-Peniel, the Lay Chairman, said, as a Church, they believe that the quality of the healthcare environment plays a critical role in healing and that, beyond clinical expertise and medication, patients deserve to be cared for in spaces that uphold dignity, comfort, and hope.

” It is, therefore, my vision that this renovation and refurbishment will transform this ward into a more conducive, efficient, and humane environment for both patients and healthcare providers.’ He said

He also placed on record the Church’s sincere appreciation to the management and staff of the hospital for their cooperation and support.

” I am equally grateful to all partners, benefactors, and well-wishers whose contributions have made this initiative possible. Your collective efforts demonstrate what can be achieved when we unite behind a common purpose.’ He said.

The Lay Chairman, Mr Samuel Kwesi Appah-Peniel, seized the opportunity to encourage individuals, corporate bodies, and other organizations to continue supporting their HEAL PROJECT adding that the responsibility of building a resilient and compassionate healthcare system rests with all and sundry.

‘ As we perform the dedication and handing over today, may it symbolize not merely the end of the project, but the strengthening of our shared commitment to service, compassion, and the preservation of human dignity, ‘ He appealed.

The Lay Chairman, Mr Samuel Kwesi Appah-Peniel, was hopeful that this ward will stand as a lasting testament to purposeful leadership and selfless service and be a home, away from home.

Taking his turn to dedicate and hand over the facility to management of the hospital, the Bishop of Koforidua Diocese, the Rt. Rev. Dennis Joseph Boadu said the project is one of the hall marks of the Methodist Church Ghana.

According to him, the project forms part of the Church’s social services intervention programmes aimed at giving back to society.

He dispelled the notion that the church is there just to preach, pray, and take money from members without caring for them.

To this end, he called on other faith-based organizations to come and partner the hospital to develop the hospital for the total wellbeing of all and sundry.

In a response by the Medical Director of the Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua, Dr. Aiden Suntaa Saanwie expressed appreciation to the Methodist Church Ghana and promised to ensure judicious use and maintenance of the ward.

He stated that the transformation reflects shared commitment to improving patient care, dignity, and comfort and that the upgraded facility was not just a physical change—it represents hope, healing, and a better environment for both patients and staff.

” We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the Methodist Church, all partners, donors, and individuals whose support made this project possible. Your generosity continues to make a lasting impact on lives, Together, we are building a healthier future, ‘ he stated.

By Samuel Kwesi Appah-Peniel