Newly Crowned WBO Africa Champion Allotey Receives Title Belt

Theophilus Nii Kpakpo Allotey, the newly crowned WBO Africa Bantamweight champion known professionally as ‘Theo Lopez,’ officially received his championship belt during a ceremony at the Accra offices of WBO Africa Representative Samir Captan on Tuesday.

The belt presentation ceremony marked a significant milestone for the undefeated Ghanaian boxer who defeated Daniel Gorsh to become the new World Boxing Organization (WBO) African Bantamweight champion on Friday, June 13, 2025 during the highly anticipated “Battle of the Beasts” event at Bukom Boxing Arena.

Captan, a former Ghana Boxing Authority president and veteran boxing promoter who managed legendary world champion Azumah Nelson, emphasized the importance of discipline and continued dedication as Allotey advances toward potential world title opportunities. The ceremony highlighted the boxer’s remarkable achievement in capturing the continental title while maintaining his undefeated record.

The championship victory has already yielded significant career benefits for Allotey, who moved up to the 15th in the WBO world rankings following his impressive performance against Daniel Selassie Gorsh, nicknamed ‘The Emperor.’ This ranking advancement positions the Ghanaian fighter closer to world title contention opportunities.

Allotey’s growing reputation in professional boxing extends beyond his recent WBO Africa triumph. Allotey currently holds multiple titles including National and UBA Africa Super Flyweight championships alongside his WBO Africa Bantamweight crown, establishing him as one of Ghana’s most promising boxing talents across multiple weight divisions.

The belt presentation ceremony attracted key figures from Ghana’s boxing establishment, including Coach Ofori Asare, Manager Sarah Lotus Asare, Coach Eben of Wisdom Gym, Nene Tohtime, and representatives of the WBO Africa organization in Ghana. Their presence underscored the significance of Allotey’s achievement within the Ghanaian boxing community.

Captan’s advisory role extends beyond ceremonial duties, drawing from decades of experience managing elite boxers including 43 professional fighters throughout his career. His guidance carries particular weight given his successful management of Azumah Nelson, one of Ghana’s greatest world champions in boxing history.

The timing of the belt presentation coincides with Allotey’s rising profile in international boxing circles. The young champion is shifting focus to bigger career goals, with world title opportunities becoming increasingly realistic given his current WBO ranking and undefeated professional record.

Allotey’s journey from local Ghanaian talent to continental champion represents a success story for the country’s boxing development programs. His ability to maintain multiple championship titles across different weight classes demonstrates the depth of talent emerging from Ghana’s boxing academies and training facilities.

The WBO Africa Bantamweight title adds another significant achievement to Ghana’s boxing legacy, continuing the tradition established by previous world champions who emerged from the country’s vibrant boxing scene. Allotey’s success provides inspiration for younger boxers aspiring to follow similar paths to international recognition.

As Allotey prepares for future challenges, the belt presentation ceremony serves as both celebration of past achievement and motivation for continued excellence. His commitment to training discipline and professional development, emphasized during Tuesday’s ceremony, will prove crucial as he pursues higher-level boxing opportunities.

The boxer’s growing reputation and improved world ranking position suggest that bigger fights and potentially lucrative opportunities await, building on the foundation established through his recent WBO Africa championship victory and the continuing guidance of experienced boxing professionals like Captan.