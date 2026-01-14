NewGold Issuer Reports Strong Performance in December 2025

NewGold Issuer (RF) Limited has reported a profit of USD 4.1 million for the period ended 31 December 2025, representing an 11.6 percent increase from the USD 3.7 million recorded in the prior period ended March 2025.

The company’s unaudited financial statements show revenue climbed to USD 5.96 million, up from USD 5.58 million in the previous period. In South African rand terms, revenue reached ZAR 105.4 million compared to ZAR 101.8 million previously.

Profit before tax rose to USD 5.56 million from USD 5.03 million, while the company maintained its operational efficiency despite a rise in other expenses to USD 998,863 from USD 884,634. Finance income declined slightly to USD 239,625 from USD 297,173 in the prior period.

The company’s balance sheet showed significant growth in total assets, which expanded to USD 2.91 billion from USD 2.24 billion. Cash and cash equivalents strengthened to USD 5.67 million, up 66 percent from USD 3.41 million at the end of March 2025.

Bullion investments, which form the core of NewGold’s asset base, increased to USD 2.90 billion from USD 2.24 billion, reflecting strong demand for the company’s gold backed Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). The corresponding debenture liability grew proportionally to USD 2.90 billion from USD 2.24 billion.

Total equity attributable to owners rose to USD 582,473 from USD 356,896, driven by the period’s profitability. Retained income increased to USD 1.43 million from USD 1.26 million despite the company declaring dividends of USD 3.93 million during the period.

The company generated USD 4.62 million in net cash from operating activities after paying USD 1.01 million in taxes and receiving USD 239,465 in interest income. NewGold paid dividends totaling USD 2.85 million to shareholders during the period.

Basic earnings per share stood at USD 4.10 million, compared to USD 3.68 million in the prior period, reflecting improved profitability on a per share basis.

NewGold Issuer operates as a ring fenced special purpose vehicle that issues ETFs backed by physical gold, platinum and palladium held in secure vaults. The company is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and provides investors with exposure to precious metals without the need to own physical bullion.

The financial statements were issued pursuant to Listing Rules 12.20 and section 88 of the Securities Act of 2005. The company’s next audited financial statements are expected to be released following the completion of the full financial year audit.