NewGold ETF Adds Two Major Brokers to Ghana Trading Network

The NewGold Exchange Traded Fund has appointed Databank Brokerage Limited and Blackstar Brokerage Limited as additional authorized brokers on the Ghana Stock Exchange, expanding investor access to the country’s premier gold-backed investment vehicle.

IC Securities (Ghana) Ltd, serving as sponsor and local market maker for the NewGold ETF, announced the broker network expansion to enhance liquidity and broaden access points for both retail and institutional investors seeking exposure to gold bullion performance.

The addition of these established brokerage firms aims to support tighter two-way pricing alongside IC Securities’ market-making function, potentially reducing bid-ask spreads and improving trading conditions for investors. This development strengthens the secondary market infrastructure supporting Ghana’s growing ETF ecosystem.

NewGold ETF tracks the gold spot price and enables investors to participate in a listed instrument where each security represents approximately 1/100th ounces of gold, fully backed by physical gold bullion holdings. The fund is Sharia-compliant and was originally launched by ABSA Capital.

The expanded broker network promotes broader investor participation and fosters secondary market depth while advancing Ghana’s ETF ecosystem through enhanced education, research distribution, and client servicing across multiple platforms. This multi-broker approach aims to improve best execution outcomes for investors.

IC Securities handles significant transaction volumes and provides access to the Ghana Stock Exchange and local fixed-income markets, managing over $1 billion in assets. Databank Brokerage operates from 61 Barnes Avenue in Adabraka, Accra, while both firms bring established client bases and trading expertise to the NewGold ETF distribution network.

Trading arrangements remain unchanged, with NewGold ETF continuing to trade during normal GSE market hours through all licensed dealing members. Investors may place buy or sell orders in standard board lots through their preferred licensed broker, with settlement following the exchange’s standard arrangements.

NewGold ETF has emerged as a dominant trading force on the Ghana Stock Exchange, often accounting for significant portions of daily trading activity and achieving strong performance with an 88.97 percent gain in recent periods.

The ETF provides investors with exchange-listed exposure to gold bullion price performance, offering a simple, transparent, and cost-efficient means to access gold as a portfolio diversifier. This approach eliminates the complexities and costs associated with directly owning physical gold while maintaining price exposure.

Ghana’s financial markets have shown increased interest in commodity-linked investments as investors seek inflation hedges and portfolio diversification tools. The NewGold ETF addresses this demand by providing accessible exposure to gold price movements through the established stock exchange infrastructure.

The broker network expansion reflects growing institutional and retail interest in ETF products within Ghana’s investment landscape. As market participants become more sophisticated, demand for diverse investment vehicles and improved market access continues to expand.

The Ghana Stock Exchange currently lists 42 equities from 37 companies and 2 corporate bonds, with NewGold ETF representing the primary exchange-traded fund option available to investors seeking commodity exposure.

For the broader development of Ghana’s capital markets, the enhanced broker network supporting NewGold ETF demonstrates the potential for expanding ETF offerings and improving market infrastructure. This development could encourage additional ETF launches covering different asset classes and investment themes.

The appointment of Databank Brokerage and Blackstar Brokerage reflects IC Securities’ strategy to leverage established market participants with proven track records and extensive client relationships. This approach ensures that expanded access comes with experienced service delivery and market knowledge.

Market participants can expect improved liquidity conditions as multiple authorized brokers compete to provide efficient execution services. The increased competition among brokers may result in better pricing and service quality for NewGold ETF investors.

The timing of this broker network expansion coincides with continued strength in gold prices and increased investor interest in precious metals as portfolio diversifiers. Ghana’s position as a significant gold producer adds particular relevance to gold-linked investment products for domestic investors.

As Ghana’s ETF market develops, the success of NewGold ETF’s expanded distribution model could serve as a template for future product launches and market infrastructure improvements, contributing to the overall sophistication and accessibility of the country’s capital markets.