Newcastle United Reaffirms Isak Stay After Transfer Request Spat

Newcastle United has publicly responded to striker Alexander Isak after he suggested the club was blocking his desired move away.

In a firm statement, the club expressed disappointment with the player’s social media post and made it clear he remains under contract.

The club directly refuted any suggestion that a promise was made to allow the Swedish international to leave this summer. While acknowledging they listen to players’ wishes, the statement emphasized that the final decision must always protect the best interests of the club, the team, and its supporters.

Newcastle revealed that specific conditions for a potential sale were established but have not been met. The club added it does not expect those conditions to be fulfilled before the transfer window closes, effectively ending any speculation about a summer departure.

Striking a conciliatory tone at the end, the statement described Newcastle as a “proud football club with proud traditions” that strives to maintain a family atmosphere. Isak remains part of that family and is welcome to rejoin his teammates whenever he is ready.