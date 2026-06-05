New York Bill Replaces ‘Mother’ With ‘Gestating Parent’

New York lawmakers have passed a bill replacing “mother” with “gestating parent” and “father” with “non-gestating parent” in parts of state family law, sending it to Governor Kathy Hochul.

The legislation, sponsored by Senator Luis Sepulveda of the Bronx and Assemblywoman Amy Paulin of Westchester, both Democrats, cleared the Assembly in March and the Senate this week. Running to more than 15,000 words, it revises custody, family court, domestic relations and education law. “Paternity” proceedings, which establish a child’s biological father, would become “parentage” cases, while a “putative father,” meaning a man alleged to be the biological father before paternity is legally confirmed, would be recorded as an “alleged parent.”

Supporters say the changes update legal language to match how courts already operate. A memo attached to the bill states that it aligns statute with current family court standards, particularly in cases involving surrogacy and same-sex parents, including families with two mothers or two fathers. Paulin has said the revisions followed recommendations from New York’s own family court system, and an adoption attorney testified that the terminology reflects the range of families the state already recognises.

“The bill was needed to be consistent with current statute and case law,” Sepulveda said.

Republican and conservative critics dismissed the measure as misplaced “woke” virtue signalling at a time when residents face high taxes, rising costs and public safety concerns, and noted it advanced as the legislative session closed weeks after a delayed state budget. Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman called it a declaration of war on families, and the state Conservative Party chair argued it could prompt further gender-neutral rewrites of the law.

Hochul, who has described herself as New York’s “first mom governor,” declined to take a position, saying she was not yet familiar with the bill and would review it.

The measure follows a 2023 New York law requiring gender-neutral terms in statutes and a 2018 New York City rule allowing a third gender marker, “X,” on birth certificates.