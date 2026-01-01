New Year 2026 Message: Nii Ayitey Tackie I Laments Police Delay in Arresting Perpetrators Of Omanjor Deadly Homowo Violence

The legally installed Chief of Omanjor-Dwenewoho in the Ga North Municipality, Nii Ayitey Tackie I, has extended heartfelt New Year 2026 greetings to residents of the community, while expressing deep concern over what he describes as the slow pace of police action in arresting and prosecuting perpetrators involved in the deadly violence that occurred during the 2025 Homowo Festival.

In a New Year message issued on Thursday, the Ga traditional office holder wished residents good health, prosperity, and hope, while reflecting on collective efforts made toward community development over the past year.

“As we usher in the New Year, I extend my warmest greetings and best wishes to the cherished people in our community. Through collective efforts, cooperation, and commitment, we made meaningful progress in advancing development, improving service delivery, and strengthening our community,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to elders, religious leaders, security agencies, development partners, the youth, women, and all stakeholders whose support contributed to these achievements.

Nii Ayitey Tackie I urged residents to remain calm during the festive period, stay safe, and focus on their individual pursuits.

“Please stay safe and think before you drink. God bless each and every one of you, and I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” he added.

Concerns Over Delay in Arrests

While extending his New Year greetings, the chief reiterated his concern about the delay in arresting all individuals involved in the deadly violence that occurred during the Homowo Festival celebrations at Omanjor on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

He commended the Municipal Chief Executive of the Ga North Municipal Assembly, Mr. Akwetey Agbo, and the Ghana Police Service, including the Greater Accra Regional Police Command, for restoring calm after the violent clash.

The incident resulted in the deaths of two of his followers—Theophilus Amu and Nii Dodoo Donkor —who were reportedly ambushed at Olebu while returning home.

According to the chief, Theophilus Amu and Nii Dodoo Donkor were shot dead, while three others sustained critical injuries and were rushed to the Ridge Hospital.

Despite the tragic loss, Nii Ayitey Tackie I acknowledged the swift police deployment that prevented further escalation and ensured relative peace in the area.

“Although I lost some of my followers, I am relieved that heavy police presence has since been maintained in Omanjor-Dwenewoho,” he said.

Call for Justice and Calm

The chief appealed to residents and grieving families to remain calm, assuring them that his office remains committed to ensuring justice.

“In 2026, we are still working tirelessly to restore calm and peace to the Omanjor community. We are hopeful that all the perpetrators—including Asaa Brother, Kojo Oblahia Mantse, Ayitey UN, Nii Okai Amass, Asaa Bongo, Asaa Larry, Johnny, Guntu, and Amuzu Reverend—will be brought to book. The law must deal with these violent individuals to deter others from engaging in unlawful acts,” he stated.

He cautioned families against taking the law into their own hands, stressing that the matter remains under active police investigation.

“I will not relent in my efforts to ensure justice is served. I urge the families to stay focused and allow the police to carry out their professional duties,” he said.

Nii Ayitey Tackie I also reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the bereaved families and mourning with them, pledging continued humanitarian assistance.

Allegations Against Police

The chief accused the police of failing to act decisively despite being provided with detailed information and video evidence allegedly capturing some of the armed men involved in the violence.

He claimed that some of the suspects, including a key figure known as Asaa Brother, continue to move freely in Accra, while individuals aligned with his faction—whom he insists had no involvement—are being arrested instead.

“This loud silence is creating room for unnecessary speculation, and I do not want to believe it is influenced by persons in the corridors of power,” he warned.

Unauthorized Land Activities

Nii Ayitey Tackie I further complained that some members of the violent groups are still carrying out activities on unauthorized lands at Omanjor, despite repeated warnings.

He called on the Inspector-General of Police to intervene swiftly and bring such groups under control.

Background

The violent clash occurred during the kpokpoi sprinkling ceremony, a key component of the Homowo Festival, when rival factions reportedly clashed over a disputed ceremonial route.

The incident was linked to a long-standing land boundary dispute and tensions over traditional pathways between the Omanjor and Sowutuom communities, resulting in multiple casualties and deaths.