New VAT Regime Reduces Prices at Accra Retail Outlets

Major retail outlets in Accra have confirmed that the implementation of Ghana’s new Value Added Tax (VAT) regime has led to noticeable price reductions for consumers. Management at Melcom and Palace Mall reported that the revised tax structure, which took effect on January 1, 2026, is already benefiting customers at checkout counters.

The revised VAT structure was announced in the 2026 Budget presented by the Finance Minister in November 2025. Changes include removal of the COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy and a marginal adjustment to the VAT rate. During a monitoring visit by Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) officials, customers at several supermarkets presented receipts showing the impact of the new system.

The inspection team was led by GRA Commissioner-General Mr Anthony Sarpong. Head of Audit at Melcom, Mr Sushil Jha, said the new tax rate had already translated into price reductions for consumers.

“We started applying the new rate from the beginning of the year, and customers are already benefiting from it,” Jha stated. “We are seeing an average price reduction of about 1.9 per cent due to the removal of the COVID-19 levy and the slight reduction in VAT. This is good news for our customers and for business, and we appreciate the efforts of the government and the GRA.”

Head of Accounts at Palace Mall, Mr Joshua Israel, confirmed that the revised VAT rate had been fully integrated into the company’s payment systems. This integration ensures customers immediately enjoy the benefits of the tax adjustment. He noted that the supermarket had complied fully with the new directive and that customers were already paying lower prices at tills.

Mr Sarpong, accompanied by Commissioner of the Domestic Tax Revenue Division Dr Martin Yamborigya and other senior GRA officials, explained that the visits formed part of efforts to ensure compliance and transparency in applying the new VAT regime. The monitoring exercise aims to verify that businesses pass tax savings directly to consumers.

The team also visited Orca Deco along Spintex Road, where management confirmed that prices of many items had been adjusted downward in line with the new tax structure. Several customers at the outlet verified that their receipts no longer reflected the COVID-19 levy, reinforcing claims that the new VAT measures were being implemented as announced.

The GRA said it would continue monitoring retail outlets nationwide to ensure businesses pass on the benefits of the revised VAT system to consumers. This commitment suggests ongoing oversight rather than a one time inspection exercise. The authority’s approach indicates concern that some businesses might retain the tax savings rather than reducing prices.

The 1.9 percent average price reduction reported by Melcom represents a modest but tangible benefit for consumers facing persistent cost of living pressures. Whether this reduction extends across all product categories and retail chains remains to be seen as the GRA expands its monitoring efforts beyond major Accra outlets.

The COVID-19 Health Recovery Levy was introduced during the pandemic to help fund health sector expenses and economic recovery programs. Its removal marks a policy shift as the government moves beyond emergency fiscal measures implemented during the health crisis. The levy’s elimination was a key component of the 2026 Budget’s consumer relief measures.

Consumer groups have previously expressed skepticism about whether tax reductions translate into lower retail prices, citing instances where businesses retained savings rather than passing them to customers. The GRA’s proactive monitoring approach appears designed to address these concerns and ensure the policy achieves its intended effect.

How consistently the price reductions appear across Ghana’s retail sector will determine the overall success of the VAT reform. The GRA’s nationwide monitoring campaign should provide clearer evidence of compliance patterns and whether smaller retailers outside major shopping centers are similarly adjusting their prices downward.