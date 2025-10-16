New Ugandan Radio Show Sparks Political Debate During Campaign Season

A new political radio program has launched in Uganda as the country enters a heated campaign period. “NUP Speaks” airs live every Friday at 7 PM on NUP Radio 91.4, featuring host Deejay Blockboy and promising open political discourse during the crucial election season.

The show positions itself as a platform for diverse voices rather than pure party propaganda. It invites political commentators, civil society representatives and occasional opposition figures to discuss pressing campaign issues while allowing listeners to call in with questions and opinions.

The timing coincides with escalating competition among Uganda’s major political parties. Such media platforms carry significant potential to influence public opinion and provide transparency in political messaging as elections approach.

Critics express concern that even seemingly neutral programs can blur lines between editorial content and campaign material in charged electoral environments. Supporters counter that the show gives NUP supporters a voice in media spaces they consider dominated by government aligned outlets.

Initial episodes have focused on policy issues including youth employment, agriculture and governance topics that resonate strongly with urban voters. As the campaign intensifies, observers will monitor whether the program maintains balanced discourse amid Uganda’s politicized media landscape.