New Tolla Chief Calls for Unity and Development in Talensi District

The newly enskinned Chief of Tolla, Kobil-song Namal Dug’rib, has urged community members to set aside differences and collaborate for progress following his appointment by the Nayiri, overlord of the Mapurise kingdom.

Recognizing Tolla’s developmental deficits, the chief emphasized the need for collective action to address infrastructure gaps and improve living standards.

“To my fellow contenders for this position—we are one people,” Chief Dug’rib stated. “Though it was a competition, I have been chosen. Let us unite for Tolla’s growth.”

He also appealed to the government to strengthen partnerships with traditional leaders, noting their non-partisan role in mobilizing communities and driving local development initiatives.