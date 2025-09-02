New Tech College Opens in Accra Targeting Skills Gap Crisis

Eston IT College has launched operations in Tesano, Accra, promising practical technology training designed to address the disconnect between Ghana’s academic qualifications and employer demands in the digital sector.

The institution opened this month at the FAACO Complex with programs covering networking, cybersecurity, system administration, and software development. Students will work directly with live enterprise systems and respond to simulated cyber threats in environments designed to mirror multinational company operations.

Director and Founder Alexander Nketiah positioned the college as a response to widespread unemployment among university graduates who possess academic credentials but lack hands-on technical skills valued by technology employers.

“Many graduates in Ghana hold academic qualifications but lack hands-on skills sought by employers,” according to college officials who describe their approach as prioritizing applied learning over theoretical study.

The college targets Ghana’s youth unemployment rate, which hovers near 25 percent, by offering intensive programs anchored by industry certifications from Microsoft, Cisco, and CompTIA. These credentials carry international recognition from Silicon Valley technology companies to Asian financial centers.

Nketiah described the initiative as “economic liberation” for young Ghanaians seeking entry into global technology markets. The college combines simulation laboratories with project-based assignments to develop both technical competencies and problem-solving capabilities among students.

Industry mentorship programs will connect students with working professionals who provide career guidance and insights into current market trends. This approach aims to ensure training remains relevant to evolving technology sector needs.

Training spans from basic digital literacy to advanced specialization in cybersecurity and network engineering. The curriculum emphasizes four core values including globally recognized certifications, practical training methods, professional integrity, and preparation for emerging technologies.

Ghana’s digital economy continues expanding as government and private sector organizations adopt cloud computing, mobile payment systems, and automated business processes. This growth creates demand for skilled technicians capable of implementing and maintaining complex technology infrastructure.

The college positions itself as a “digital transformation catalyst” preparing students for international technology careers through practice-based programs. This approach contrasts with traditional computer science education that emphasizes theoretical foundations over immediate job readiness.

Technology sector growth across West Africa has created opportunities for skilled professionals willing to work with international clients and regional businesses adopting digital solutions. Countries throughout the region compete for talent capable of supporting technology-driven economic development.

Private technology training institutions have emerged across Ghana as entrepreneurs recognize gaps between university education and industry requirements. These colleges typically focus on practical skills that students can immediately apply in workplace settings.

The FAACO Complex location provides modern facilities suitable for hands-on technology training including computer laboratories and networking equipment. Such infrastructure investments reflect growing recognition that technology education requires specialized learning environments.

Eston IT College joins expanding efforts to develop Ghana’s technology workforce through targeted training programs that complement traditional university education. Success will depend on maintaining industry relevance while producing graduates capable of meeting employer expectations.