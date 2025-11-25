New report urges reforms to bridge gender gaps in Ghana

A new report released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Tuesday urged the Ghanaian government to introduce policies to bridge gender gaps that inhibit women’s development.

The women empowerment part of the Small Area Estimation Report, which is based on the 2021 Population and Housing Census, pointed out that differences in access to financial services, ownership of assets, low involvement in decision-making, and gaps in empowerment between married and unmarried women in different areas are all obstacles to women’s overall development in the country.

The report identified “severe regional gaps” in access to financial services, with women in seven northern rural districts recording access levels that are less than half those in the capital, where access is consistently high.

On asset ownership, “married women show higher percentages of asset ownership compared to unmarried women, reflecting disparities in household resource distribution,” said the report.

Peter Mwinlaaru, data scientist at the GSS, called on the government to introduce the enabling environment that would deepen financial inclusion in low-access districts, “particularly in areas where women’s financial service access is less than half that of Greater Accra (Region).”

“There should be investment in targeted empowerment programs, including mobile banking, entrepreneurship, and leadership training, focusing on regions where decision-making participation drops below 70 percent, and empowerment is below 40 percent,” he added.