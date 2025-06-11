New Report Reveals UK and US Still See Africa Through a Lens of Poverty, Corruption, and Nature – But There Is a Solution

A new groundbreaking report reveals that everyday perceptions of Africa in the UK and the US are still largely shaped by outdated and negative stereotypes — with profound consequences for how people engage with the continent culturally and economically.

Titled Stereotypes About Africa in Britain and the United States: A Social-Psychological Study of Their Impact on Engagement with Africa, the report is a collaboration between Africa No Filter and Dr. Adam Hahn from the University of Bath in collaboration with researchers from the United States and Germany.

It surveyed 1,126 participants in the UK and the U.S. to explore how people think about Africa and how interested they are in engaging with it. Specifically, study participants were asked to write down three thoughts that came to mind when thinking about either Africa or continental Europe, as well as to rate their interest they are in both continents’ products and cultures. An additional 863 U.S. participants were surveyed to examine how negative views might be reshaped through positive narratives.

Notably, over half (57.9%) of the responses about Africa mentioned wildlife or nature, with many describing the continent as hot, dangerous, or uninhabitable. In contrast, Europe was associated with modernity, architecture, and pleasant landscapes. Africa’s society and economy were linked to corruption, instability, and poverty, while Europe was seen as stable and prosperous.

Furthermore, stereotypes linking Africa to political instability and poverty instead of culture and modernity were found to directly explain respondents’ reduced interest in African goods and cultural experiences.

“This report shows that Africa still exists as an abstract concept for many — one that is defined more by animals and hardship than by people, progress, or potential,” said Dr. Adam Hahn, lead researcher and senior lecturer in social psychology at the University of Bath. “It’s not just what people think, it’s how their thoughts shape what they do — including their willingness to buy African products or engage with African cultures.”

However, the report also presents a powerful insight: introducing positive and accurate narratives — not just correcting false ones — can meaningfully shift attitudes and increase interest in Africa’s cultures, travel, and products.

“We now have hard data showing that the stories told about Africa — and the ones left untold — have real-world consequences,” said Moky Makura, Executive Director at Africa No Filter. “This research is a wake-up call and a roadmap. It tells us that we must go beyond economic data and media headlines — we must reframe how we talk about Africa to truly unlock its potential and opportunity.”

The full report is available for download here: https://www.africanofilter.org/stereotypes-about-africa-us-uk-english