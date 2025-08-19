New PRINPAG President Vows Unity and Stronger Media Advocacy

David Tamakloe has been elected as the new President of the Private Newspaper and Online Publishers Association of Ghana[PRINPAG].

In a victory statement, he expressed gratitude for the confidence shown by the members and outlined his vision for a more unified and prosperous association.

Tamakloe emphasized his commitment to collaborative leadership, aiming to diversify revenue streams and strengthen the presence of the association. He also pledged to work with sister organizations, government bodies, and corporate entities to uphold media freedom and free speech in line with Ghana’s constitutional principles.

Calling for unity, he invited all elected executives and fellow contestants to contribute ideas as the association begins a new chapter. Tamakloe takes over the helm of PRINPAG with a focus on enhancing the welfare of members and elevating journalistic standards across the country.