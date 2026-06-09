New Power Minister Promises Visible Gains, Not Constant Supply

Nigeria’s new Power Minister, Joseph Tegbe, told reporters on Monday that electricity supply has improved over the past four weeks, while cautioning that he cannot guarantee round-the-clock power as he took his oath of office at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Tegbe spoke shortly after President Bola Tinubu swore him in alongside Sola Enikanolaiye, the new Minister of State for Foreign Affairs. The Senate confirmed both men on May 6, after former Power Minister Adebayo Adelabu and former Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Tuggar resigned to pursue elective office.

The improvement claim rests for now on the minister’s own account. Tegbe said Nigerians had given him feedback pointing to better supply since his Senate confirmation, crediting Tinubu’s backing and the work of the Ministry of Power and its agencies. He offered no independent generation or transmission figures to support the assessment, and no separate data confirming a nationwide gain was available at the time of his remarks.

What he was clearer about was the limit of the promise. Tegbe said he was not offering a magic wand or guaranteeing 24 hours of power seven days a week, but pledged that Nigerians would see visible improvements over the coming months. That framing matters in a country where an unstable grid and frequent collapses have left households and businesses leaning on diesel generators for years.

He said that since his confirmation he had met key players across the electricity chain, including the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). The commitments from those meetings, he argued, are what consumers are starting to notice.

Tegbe, an engineer and reform strategist with more than three decades in the public and private sectors, inherits one of the most politically exposed jobs in the cabinet. His predecessor leaves behind years of heavy spending on the sector that has yet to translate into reliable supply for most Nigerians, the gap his “visible improvements” pledge will be measured against.