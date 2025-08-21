New Podcast Examines Police Abuse and Protest Rights Across Africa

A new episode from CDD-Ghana’s Democracy Dialogues is tackling one of the continent’s most pressing issues: the growing tension between citizens and security forces during protests.

From Ghana’s galamsey conflicts to South Africa’s xenophobia outbreaks and Kenya’s economic demonstrations, public frustration with institutions is reaching a boiling point.

The podcast, titled “Protests, Power, and Reform,” brings together experts from three African nations to discuss how police brutality and accountability failures are undermining the right to protest. They examine why so many Africans are taking to the streets despite the risks.

Sipho Mantula, a human rights defender from South Africa, joins Kenya’s democracy specialist Isabel Brenda and CDD-Ghana’s Dr. Michael Augustus Akagbor, who moderates the discussion. Together they explore the systemic problems that lead to violent confrontations between police and protesters.

The conversation goes beyond diagnosing the problem to propose concrete reforms. How can African nations rebuild trust between citizens and security forces? What institutional changes would protect protest rights while maintaining public order?

This episode arrives at a critical moment. Across the continent, young people are increasingly mobilizing against economic hardship, environmental degradation, and governance failures. Their demands for change often meet with heavy-handed responses from security services.

The experts argue that meaningful police reform isn’t just about better training or equipment, it requires addressing the underlying justice system failures that erode public trust year after year.

You can find this timely discussion wherever you get your podcasts, offering insights into one of Africa’s most complex democratic challenges.