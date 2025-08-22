New Podcast Examines Global Seed Laws and African Agricultural Sovereignty

The latest episode of The Battle for African Agriculture podcast features a revealing conversation with Dr. Carlos Correa, Executive Director of the South Center, who traces how international seed laws have historically favored commercial interests over farmer-led systems.

In discussion with host Dr. Million Belay, Correa explores the power dynamics controlling Africa’s food foundations.

Correa detailed the origins of the UPOV Convention, established in Europe in 1961 primarily to serve commercial breeders’ interests. He explained how the 1991 version expanded monopoly protections while excluding farmers’ rights, despite Africa maintaining predominantly farmer-managed seed systems. More than 80 percent of seeds on the continent come from informal, farmer-preserved sources, yet free trade agreements and corporate pressure continue pushing African nations toward restrictive regulations that undermine these traditional systems.

The conversation highlighted how demands for uniformity and stability in seed laws threaten biodiversity and climate resilience. Correa noted that these imported legal frameworks often fail to account for diverse agricultural ecosystems and smallholder farming practices that form the backbone of African food production.

Despite these challenges, Correa pointed to alternative pathways. He referenced India’s sui generis law which successfully registered thousands of local varieties, demonstrating that countries can develop legislation that respects their agricultural realities. Across Africa, similar calls are growing for seed laws that recognize farmer-managed systems and protect biodiversity rather than enforcing restrictive intellectual property models designed for different contexts.

The episode emphasizes that political space exists for African nations to chart their own course in agricultural policy, resisting external pressures that could compromise food sovereignty and genetic diversity.