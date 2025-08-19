New Photo Award Puts a Lens on Science in the Global South

A new international award is using the power of photography to tell the story of science in developing nations.

The World Academy of Sciences, a UNESCO unit, and Brazil’s Conrado Wessel Foundation have launched Through Southern Lenses: Science in Focus. This initiative aims to spotlight scientific work and its impact in the global South through compelling visual narratives.

The annual award will grant a $20,000 prize for the best photo-essay, a collection of ten original images that capture the year’s theme. Its inaugural focus is Glaciers and Deserts, challenging photographers to document the visible effects of climate change. The goal is to show both the vulnerability and the resilience of ecosystems and communities.

Marcelo Knobel, the executive director of TWAS, said photography is a powerful tool to inspire public engagement with science. He believes it can strengthen the connection between scientific work and society by making complex topics accessible and human. This is about more than just taking pictures. It is about telling a story that words alone cannot convey.

The award is open to individuals or groups from the global South, with a firm rule against AI-generated submissions. Finalists will need to confirm they are the true authors of their work. The organizers hope this platform will give international visibility to the often-overlooked scientific achievements emerging from developing countries.