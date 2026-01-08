New Passport Centre Opens In Sefwi Wiawso

The Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, has commissioned a new Passport Application Centre in Sefwi Wiawso, the Western North Regional capital. The opening of the facility marks a major step in the government’s drive to decentralize public services and advance its resetting agenda.

The centre, officially inaugurated on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, is expected to ease the burden on applicants who previously had to travel long distances to access passport services. Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Quayson explained that the centre would reduce travel costs, delays, and frustrations associated with passport acquisition, while curbing the activities of middlemen who exploit applicants.

For years, residents of the Western North Region and surrounding districts were compelled to travel to Kumasi or Takoradi for passport services, a situation that often left them vulnerable to unscrupulous agents. The Deputy Minister said the commissioning of the centre was a deliberate response to these challenges. He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to bringing essential services closer to the people and urged staff to serve with professionalism, integrity, and efficiency.

To demonstrate the centre’s readiness, Mr. Quayson presented passports to five applicants who had completed the process at the new facility.

Western North Regional Minister, Wilbert Petty Brentum, described the centre’s establishment as the fulfillment of a long-standing aspiration of the people and a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to decentralization, equitable development, and improved access to public services.