New Passport Application Centres in Six Regions Set for Commissioning in December

Foreign Minister and North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has announced that all newly created regions in Ghana will have fully operational Passport Application Centres ready for commissioning this December. The facilities are complete and set to begin service before month end, marking the first time all regions will have their own passport processing centres.

Ablakwa confirmed in a social media statement that the new centres eliminate the need for citizens to travel hours to other regions for biometric capture. He emphasized the significance of this milestone, noting it represents historic expansion of passport services to previously underserved areas created during recent regional reorganization.

The Foreign Minister linked the development to the government’s broader agenda, stating that exactly one year after voters chose to reset Ghana, the administration remains determined to create a new Ghana without taking massive electoral support for granted. His comments referenced the December 7, 2024 elections that brought the National Democratic Congress to power.

Ablakwa stated he has kept his promise of establishing seven Passport Application Centres this year in all regions lacking them, while also reducing the Passport Application Fee by 30 percent from 500 cedis to 350 cedis. The fee reduction aims to make passport services more accessible to ordinary Ghanaians seeking travel documents.

He described the initiative as both timely and fortuitous given growing interest among Ghanaians preparing to travel for upcoming Black Stars matches. The Foreign Minister noted that football fans from across Ghana are preparing to support the national team in the United States and Canada.

Ghana created six new regions in 2018 through a referendum process that subdivided existing regions to bring governance closer to citizens. The new regions are Western North, Bono East, Ahafo, Savannah, North East and Oti, established to improve administrative efficiency and accelerate development in previously remote areas.

Prior to this expansion, citizens in newly created regions had to travel to regional capitals of parent regions to access passport services. This created significant inconvenience and costs for applicants, particularly those in rural communities far from existing passport offices in established regional capitals.

The Passport Application Centres enable citizens to complete biometric capture and application processes locally without extended travel. Services include new passport applications, renewals, replacements and related documentation, streamlining processes that previously required multi day journeys for many applicants.

The 30 percent fee reduction from 500 to 350 cedis represents substantial savings for passport applicants, potentially increasing accessibility for lower income Ghanaians. Government officials have not disclosed whether reduced fees apply to all passport types or only standard applications, nor detailed how revenue shortfalls will be addressed.

Passport service expansion aligns with broader government initiatives to decentralize public services and improve citizen access to essential documentation. Similar efforts have targeted national identification, birth registration and other civil documentation services requiring physical presence at designated facilities.

The Foreign Ministry oversees passport issuance through the Passport Office operating under its administrative structure. Recent years have seen efforts to modernize passport production, reduce processing times and combat fraud through enhanced security features and digital systems.

Implementation challenges facing passport services have included equipment maintenance, staff training, system connectivity and ensuring consistent service quality across multiple locations. Successful operation of new centres will require adequate resource allocation, technical support and ongoing maintenance of biometric capture equipment.

The announcement comes as international travel gradually increases following pandemic related disruptions that severely curtailed global mobility. Ghanaians increasingly seek passports for business travel, education, tourism and diaspora visits, driving demand for expanded passport services.

Black Stars matches mentioned by Ablakwa likely refer to upcoming international fixtures requiring supporters to obtain valid travel documents. Ghana’s national football team maintains strong following domestically, with fans frequently traveling internationally to support the squad during major tournaments and qualifying matches.

The Foreign Minister concluded his message with the phrase For God and Country, reaffirming commitment to national service. December commissioning of all six centres would represent significant milestone in the administration’s first year, demonstrating tangible progress on campaign promises regarding service delivery improvements.