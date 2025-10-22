New MPs Sworn Into Ghana’s Parliament Following By-Elections

Speaker of Parliament Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has officially sworn in two new Members of Parliament, bringing Ghana’s legislative chamber to its full complement of 276 representatives. Bernard Bediako Baidoo of Akwatia and Professor Alidu Seidu of Tamale Central took their oaths during Tuesday’s parliamentary sitting, marking the formal induction of both National Democratic Congress (NDC) legislators following recent by-elections.

The brief ceremony saw Professor Alidu Seidu take his oath on the Quran while Bernard Bediako Baidoo opted for the Bible, reflecting the diverse religious composition of Ghana’s parliament. Both new members recited the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of a Member of Parliament before their colleagues in the chamber, completing the constitutional requirements for assumption of office.

Bernard Bediako Baidoo won the Akwatia by-election with 18,199 votes in a competitive race, defeating Solomon Asumadu of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who garnered 15,235 votes. The September 2, 2025 by-election became necessary following the death of Ernest Yaw Kumi, who passed away six months after winning the seat in the December 2024 general elections. Kumi’s death after a brief illness created the vacancy that triggered the electoral contest.

The Akwatia constituency, located in the Eastern Region, has historically been a battleground between the two major political parties. Baidoo’s victory maintains the NDC’s hold on the seat and adds to the party’s growing majority in parliament. His campaign focused on local development issues and promises to continue projects initiated by his predecessor while addressing infrastructure gaps in the mining community.

In Tamale Central, Professor Alidu Seidu was declared winner after emerging as the sole candidate in the by-election. The September 23, 2025 declaration came after the extended deadline for filing nominations passed without any opposition party or independent candidate stepping forward to contest. He replaces Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, who tragically died in a helicopter crash on August 6, 2025, alongside seven other prominent Ghanaians including military officials and government appointees.

The helicopter crash that claimed Mohammed’s life sent shockwaves through Ghana’s political establishment. The incident occurred in the Northern Region and has prompted ongoing investigations into aviation safety standards for government officials. Mohammed had been a popular figure in Tamale Central, known for his advocacy on northern development issues and youth empowerment programs.

Professor Seidu’s unopposed victory reflects both the NDC’s strong dominance in the Northern Region and the circumstances surrounding the by-election timing. With the general elections scheduled for December 2025, opposition parties may have calculated that resources would be better deployed toward the broader national campaign rather than a single constituency contest in an NDC stronghold.

Speaking after administering the oaths, Speaker Bagbin reminded the two MPs of their solemn responsibility to serve with integrity and diligence. His remarks emphasized the weight of parliamentary duty and the expectations placed on elected representatives. The Speaker is known for his stern approach to parliamentary decorum and has consistently stressed the importance of members honoring their constitutional obligations.

In separate comments reported by media outlets, Speaker Bagbin urged the new legislators to approach their roles with humility and willingness to learn. He reportedly told them they would need to learn on the job, using the metaphor of providing them with agricultural tools to emphasize that parliamentary work requires both effort and continuous education. The Speaker’s mentorship approach reflects his decades of experience in Ghana’s legislature.

The swearing in ceremony also provided Speaker Bagbin with an opportunity to raise concerns about the capacity of the current parliamentary chamber. He stressed the growing challenge of accommodating all members within the existing chamber, warning that further increases in MPs could threaten the structural integrity of the building. His comments sparked immediate discussion about infrastructure planning for Ghana’s democratic institutions.

Ghana’s parliament has grown steadily since the return to constitutional rule in 1993. The current 276 seats represent constituencies across the nation’s 16 regions, with periodic boundary reviews adding new constituencies as populations grow and shift. The chamber in Accra’s State House area was designed for fewer members, and physical space constraints have become increasingly apparent during full sittings.

The Speaker called on the state to begin preparations for a more suitable facility that can accommodate future growth. His concerns go beyond mere physical space to encompass the quality of legislative work, suggesting that cramped conditions could impact the effectiveness of parliamentary deliberations. The call for a new chamber represents a significant infrastructure request that would require substantial government investment.

With the addition of Baidoo and Seidu, the NDC caucus now controls 185 seats in parliament, maintaining the commanding majority won in the December 2024 general elections. The NPP holds 87 seats, while four independent candidates have declared their intention to cooperate with the NDC on legislative matters, further strengthening the government’s working majority.

The current parliamentary arithmetic gives the NDC unprecedented control over the legislative agenda. This dominance allows the government to advance its policy priorities with minimal obstruction, though it also places greater responsibility on the majority caucus to ensure quality legislation and robust internal debate. Opposition voices have expressed concerns about potential rubber-stamping of executive proposals without sufficient scrutiny.

The swearing in marks the completion of electoral processes necessitated by the untimely deaths of sitting MPs. Both constituencies had been without full representation since their MPs passed away, though parliamentary procedures allowed for constituency interests to be temporarily managed through neighboring legislators and party leadership. The return to full representation ensures that Akwatia and Tamale Central residents now have dedicated voices in national legislative debates.

For Bernard Bediako Baidoo, the transition from private citizen to Member of Parliament represents a significant career shift. While details of his professional background have not been extensively reported, his campaign suggested experience in community organization and local development work. He faces the immediate challenge of establishing constituency offices, hiring staff, and beginning work on the priorities that won him voter support.

Professor Alidu Seidu brings academic credentials to his new role, though specifics about his field of expertise and institutional affiliation have not been prominently featured in coverage of his election. The academic background may prove valuable in parliamentary committee work, particularly on education and research-related legislation. His unopposed victory spares him the contentious political battles often associated with competitive races but also means he lacks the mandate testing that comes from electoral combat.

Both new MPs will need to quickly familiarize themselves with parliamentary procedures, committee assignments, and the rhythms of legislative work. The learning curve can be steep for first-time legislators, particularly mid-session when colleagues have already established working relationships and routines. However, the NDC’s strong caucus structure typically provides mentorship and guidance for new members.

The by-election victories continue the NDC’s electoral momentum following their decisive win in the 2024 general elections. Party officials have cited the results as validation of President John Dramani Mahama’s leadership and the government’s policy direction during its first year back in power. The ability to hold seats even in by-elections, traditionally more challenging for governing parties, suggests sustained public support.

For the NPP, the loss in Akwatia represents another setback in what has been a difficult period since losing the presidency and parliamentary majority. Former NPP MP Eugene Boakye Antwi publicly lamented the party’s dwindling numbers, noting they now hold only 87 seats compared to 159 in 2016 and 137 in 2020. His comments reflect broader concerns within the opposition about party direction and electoral strategy.

The completion of these by-elections clears the way for parliament to focus entirely on its regular legislative agenda without the distraction of pending electoral processes. Major items before the house include budget reviews, committee hearings on various policy matters, and consideration of new legislation on issues ranging from economic management to social policy.

As Ghana moves closer to the December 2025 general elections, the current parliamentary composition provides a baseline for understanding the political landscape. The NDC’s dominance suggests they enter the campaign period from a position of strength, while the NPP faces the challenge of rebuilding and presenting a compelling alternative vision to voters.

The two new MPs will serve the remainder of the current parliamentary term, which extends through the end of 2025. Should they choose to seek re-election and win, they would begin full four-year terms in January 2026. The brief tenure before facing voters again means both legislators must quickly demonstrate effectiveness to earn continued support from their constituents.

Parliament’s resumption with its full complement of members ensures that all of Ghana’s 276 constituencies now have direct representation in national legislative debates. This matters particularly as the house considers policies affecting local government, infrastructure development, and resource allocation across the nation’s diverse regions and communities.