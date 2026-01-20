New Mamponghene and Former Ghana Gas Chief Swear Allegiance to Asantehene

The newly installed Asante Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu III, on Monday swore allegiance to Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace, formally taking up his role as a senior traditional leader within the Asante Kingdom during ceremonies that also saw former Ghana National Gas Company chief executive Doctor Ben Asante charged to redirect his expertise toward serving Asanteman.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu III succeeds the late Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, who died in 2025 after serving as Mamponghene for 26 years. His oath was administered during the first Asanteman Council meeting of the year, where he held a ceremonial sword to pledge loyalty and commitment to the Golden Stool.

Addressing the gathering, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II reflected on the conduct and leadership of the late Mamponghene, praising his humility, discipline, and preference for resolving disputes discreetly to protect the dignity of the stool.

“Whenever issues arose, I called him indoors to resolve them,” the Asantehene said, noting that public confrontation could bring disgrace to traditional authority. Turning to the new chief, Otumfuo described him as a trusted confidant of his predecessor and expressed confidence in his ability to uphold the values of the Mampong stool.

“You are my grandson and therefore my own,” the Asantehene said, signaling trust in his leadership. In his oath, Daasebre Osei Bonsu III pledged unwavering allegiance to the Asantehene in his capacities as Nwisiahene, Nifahene, and Chief Warrior of the Asante Kingdom, vowing to defend and secure the kingdom in times of conflict.

The Mamponghene holds the Silver Stool of the Asante Kingdom, second only to the Golden Stool occupied by the Asantehene. Mampong is the second most powerful paramountcy in Asanteman, and the Silver Stool signifies the Mamponghene’s responsibility to act on behalf of the Asantehene in critical matters of custom and governance, particularly in the Asantehene’s absence.

Leslie Nkansah Osei Bonsu, the nominee for the Asante Mampong Paramount Stool, had previously been sworn in at Asante Mampong on January 5, 2026, following his official introduction to Otumfuo on December 18, 2025, by kingmakers together with the Asante Mampong Queen Mother, Nana Agyakoma Difie II.

During the ceremony at Manhyia Palace, chiefs from various divisions of the Asante Kingdom urged the new Mamponghene to uphold peace, unity, and cooperation as key pillars for the development of Asante Mampong. They also cautioned him to remain firm against illegal mining activities on his land, a stance strongly upheld by his predecessor.

Daasebre Osei Bonsu III, a senior software architect and geospatial strategist with over two decades of experience leading complex software initiatives across Africa and Europe, pledged to walk in the footsteps of his predecessor and work tirelessly to promote development and stability in the traditional area.

“My grandfather is Osei Bonsu I, my uncle is Osei Bonsu II. The good service of my forefathers to the people of Mampong is what I, Osei Bonsu III, am here to continue. I will serve you in truth and with courage,” he said during his earlier installation at Mampong to cheers and roars from the crowd.

Also during Monday’s proceedings at Manhyia Palace, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II urged the newly installed Juansahene, Nana Kwaku Dankwa Opamago Kodie II, known in private life as Doctor Ben Asante, to redirect his professional experience toward the development of Asanteman, saying his period of national service had come to an end.

The Asante monarch acknowledged the chief’s service to Ghana, including his recent role as Chief Executive Officer of state owned Ghana Gas, where he served from 2017 until stepping down in February 2025 after a transformative tenure.

“You have served Ghana and it is now time to serve Asanteman,” Otumfuo said, stressing that chieftaincy responsibilities went beyond professional expertise in engineering. The Asantehene said Nana Kwaku Dankwa Opamago Kodie II’s past development initiatives in Juansa, undertaken before his interest in the stool, had earned him the confidence of the traditional authorities.

He charged the new Juansahene to commit his skills and energy to the welfare and progress of Asanteman, while expressing confidence in his leadership and humility. Otumfuo formally committed the chief to the care of kingmakers to be instructed in the customs and traditions of the Asante Kingdom, ahead of his oath of allegiance to the Asanteman Council.

Doctor Asante was enstooled as paramount chief of the Juansa traditional area in the Asante Akim North District following the completion of customary rites and consultations with the Juansa Traditional Council. He succeeded the late Nana Osei Kwame Tiatoa under the traditional name Nana Kwaku Dankwa Opamago Kodie II.

The enstoolment ceremony, held at the Juansa Palace, attracted traditional rulers, family heads, opinion leaders, and residents from Juansa and neighboring communities, along with dignitaries from the public and private sectors who came to witness the historic occasion.

Doctor Asante’s selection was influenced by his distinguished record in public service and his consistent contributions to education, youth empowerment, and employment creation in the traditional area. His nomination was spearheaded by the Queen Mother in consultation with local kingmakers.

Following unanimous approval from the traditional council, the selection received formal endorsement of the Asantehene on December 15, 2025. On December 22, 2025, a high powered delegation from the Manhyia Palace, led by legal practitioner Baffour Kwabena Atta Adjei, formally introduced the chief elect to the Juansa community during a colorful public ceremony.

Sub chiefs of the Juansa traditional council have pledged their full support to the new paramount chief and expressed optimism about the future of Juansa. They called on natives of the area, both at home and abroad, as well as stakeholders and development partners, to rally behind the traditional council to accelerate development.

Doctor Asante is a globally recognized figure in the energy sector with over 30 years of international experience as an oil and gas engineer spanning North America, Africa, and Asia. His expertise has been sought after by premier global institutions including the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank.

During his tenure at Ghana Gas, Doctor Asante championed policies that prioritized local expertise in the operations and management of the state owned enterprise. This strategic move saved Ghana millions of dollars previously spent on expatriate management, including Chinese nationals.

His leadership significantly improved employee welfare, addressing one of the most pressing concerns within the company. Doctor Asante successfully advocated for salary increases ranging from 30 percent to 85 percent, substantially enhancing conditions of service for the workforce.

He is one of the few African oil and gas engineers to have testified as an expert pipeline engineer before the United States Supreme Court. He has also provided expert witness testimonies on gas custody transfer disputes in South America, including the resolution of the gas custody dispute between Bolivia and Brazil in 2004.

Doctor Asante served as Engineering and Technical Director of Ghana’s premier gas infrastructure project, which led to the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant and allied gas infrastructure in the petroleum rich Western Region. He developed Ghana’s first gas infrastructure master plan in 2008 while working with the Energy Commission.

His academic credentials include a doctorate in chemical and petroleum engineering, as well as master’s and bachelor’s degrees in the same field from the University of Calgary and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), respectively. He currently holds an appointment as Associate Professor of Engineering at KNUST.

Doctor Asante was adjudged the best employee for exhibiting respect, innovation, and excellence at global energy firm Enron Corporation in 2001. He has published 15 technical papers and made over 80 technical presentations around the world on oil and gas infrastructure design and operations.

He has worked in various technical and management roles for major operating companies and engineering consulting companies in Canada and the United States, including Nova TransCanada Pipelines, Enron, Jacobs Engineering, and Gulf Interstate Engineering in positions up to Director of Engineering and Operations.

Local observers have hailed Doctor Asante’s appointment as a historic convergence of professional excellence and traditional leadership, signaling a progressive era for the Juansa Traditional Area. He has already introduced an educational fund aimed at supporting brilliant but needy students, with scholarship opportunities set to roll out soon.

The ceremonies at Manhyia Palace on Monday formed part of broader traditional proceedings marking leadership transitions within the Asante Kingdom. The swearing in of these paramount chiefs demonstrates the continuity of traditional governance structures that coexist with modern democratic institutions in Ghana.

The Asante Kingdom, one of Africa’s most enduring traditional states, maintains a hierarchical system of paramount chiefs under the Asantehene who serves as the occupant of the Golden Stool. The kingdom encompasses traditional areas in the Ashanti Region and parts of neighboring regions.

Traditional authorities in Ghana play significant roles in customary land management, dispute resolution, cultural preservation, and community development while operating within the constitutional framework of the Fourth Republic. Chiefs serve as custodians of tradition and often partner with government institutions on development initiatives.

The emphasis placed by Otumfuo on discrete dispute resolution, humility, and service to community reflects values the Asantehene seeks to preserve within traditional leadership as the institution adapts to contemporary challenges while maintaining cultural authenticity.

For Daasebre Osei Bonsu III, his oath of allegiance represents assumption of responsibilities that extend beyond Mampong to encompass duties throughout the Asante Kingdom. As Nwisiahene and Nifahene, he holds senior positions within the kingdom’s hierarchical structure.

For Nana Kwaku Dankwa Opamago Kodie II, the transition from leading a major state enterprise to traditional leadership represents what Otumfuo described as a shift from national service to service to Asanteman. His background in engineering and energy may inform development approaches in the Juansa traditional area.

Both chiefs will be expected to balance preservation of tradition with facilitation of modern development, maintain peace and stability in their traditional areas, serve as intermediaries between their communities and government institutions, and uphold the dignity and authority of the Asante Kingdom while navigating contemporary challenges.