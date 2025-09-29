New Kusaasi Chief Validated: Ga Traditional Council Orders Restraint Against Imposter Amidst Recognition

​The Kusaasi community in Greater Accra has officially heralded a new era of leadership with the successful enskinment of Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Sungtaaba as their Chief, a process affirmed by a decisive restraining order issued by the Ga Traditional Council (GTC) against a rival claimant.

​The Kusasi Union announced today that the community’s elders formally enskinned Dr. Sungtaaba on July 11, 2025. The selection followed the unfortunate demise of the former chief, with a search and selection committee unanimously settling on Dr. Sungtaaba as the ideal candidate.

Crucially, the new chief’s authority has been fully solidified by the Ga Traditional Council, which presented him with an official instrument of recognition from the Ga Paramount Stool.

​Ga Traditional Council Intervenes to Stop Rival Plot

​The legitimacy of the new leadership was immediately challenged by a brazen attempt to install a rival chief, prompting the GTC to intervene forcefully.

​In a move to uphold traditional law and order, the Ga Traditional Council issued a restraining order against one Mr. Faisel Mahama Abugri, who was reportedly slated for an illegitimate enskinment ceremony as a rival Greater Accra Kusaasi Chief.

​The Council’s action, detailed in an official letter signed by Registrar Evelyn Amevwotse and addressed to the Regional Commander of the Ghana Police Service, exposed the planned event—scheduled for Sunday, August 10, 2025, at the Kusaasi Chief Palace in Abossey Okai—as unsanctioned and unlawful.

​The letter explicitly stated, “I am directed by HRM King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Ga Mantse and President of the Ga Traditional Council, to kindly write to you to take prompt action by restraining such individuals and their agents,” warning that the unauthorized event “could possibly disrupt the peace within the Ga State.” The GTC formally requested the police to enforce the restraint.

​Restraining Order Confirms Lawful Leadership

​The restraining order serves as powerful evidence validating the legitimacy of Dr. Sungtaaba and affirming the Ga Traditional Council’s commitment to due process. By moving to stop the rival, the Council implicitly reinforces Dr. Sungtaaba’s status as the lawful and recognized Chief of the Greater Accra Kusaasi community.

Since his enskinment, Dr. Sungtaaba has actively taken up his duties, participating in high-profile functions, including the critical Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Security Emergency meetings, demonstrating his recognized authority among regional leaders.

​The Kusasi Union expressed its gratitude to the Overlord of the Bawku Traditional Area, Zugraan Asigir Azoka Abugrago II, the Ga Traditional Council, and all Kusaasis for their support. They called on all community members to “rally behind our Chief in Accra to foster unity, peace, and development” among the community and the nation at large.

​The GTC’s decisive action brings the conflict to a close, confirming that Mr. Abugri and his agents were acting outside the bounds of tradition and law, and cementing Dr. Sungtaaba’s position as the lawfully recognized chief.

​By Kingsley Asiedu