New KGL Foundation School Sets Benchmark for Quality Basic Education on Akuapem Ridgeic School at Adukrom

The KGL Group, through its philanthropic and social impact arm, the KGL Foundation, has commissioned the Gloria Boatema Dadey–Nifa Basic School at Adukrom on the Akuapem Ridge, marking a major milestone in efforts to transform basic education and community development in Ghana.

The newly commissioned school is a landmark educational facility designed to redefine basic education on the Akuapem Ridge and serve as a model of academic and technological excellence nationwide. Fully constructed and resourced by the KGL Foundation, the school reflects a bold vision to provide a safe, inclusive and holistic learning environment for pupils and surrounding communities.

The commissioning ceremony was graced by the Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, alongside traditional authorities, government officials, community leaders, family members and senior executives of the KGL Group. Their presence underscored the critical role of public-private partnerships in accelerating sustainable national development.

Speaking at the event, the Executive Chairman of the KGL Group, Alex Apau Dadey, paid an emotional tribute to his mother, Gloria Boatema Dadey, in whose honour the school is named. He highlighted her quiet strength and lifelong support for his late father, Dr. Alex Dadey, one of Ghana’s most respected educationists.

Mr. Dadey recounted how his father dedicated his entire life to teaching, mentoring, building institutions and shaping thousands of young minds across the country, many of whom later rose to become national leaders, including former President J. A. Kuffour.

“Today is one of the most emotional and meaningful days of my life,” he said. “This school stands as a tribute to a legacy rooted in education, service and nation-building. We intend to make this institution a centre of academic excellence — the first of its kind on the Akuapem Ridge — where discipline, faith and hard work will unlock limitless possibilities for every child who passes through its doors.”

The Gloria Boatema Dadey–Nifa Basic School boasts fully furnished classrooms, a modern ICT and digital learning centre, a well-equipped staff office, library facilities, a canteen and a recreational area. The facility has been purposefully designed to support high-quality teaching and learning while promoting creativity, innovation and student wellbeing.

The KGL Foundation also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the recruitment and retention of well-trained, high-quality academic staff to ensure sustained excellence and long-term impact.

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, commended the KGL Foundation for its impactful corporate social responsibility initiatives and reiterated government’s commitment to strengthening basic education across the country. He praised the Foundation for going beyond infrastructure to invest in long-term educational quality and urged other corporate institutions to emulate KGL’s model of sustainable community impact.

He further highlighted the opportunity for the KGL Foundation to scale its impact by extending its artificial intelligence and digital learning initiatives nationwide at the basic education level, noting that early exposure to technology would equip young learners with critical skills for the future economy, bridge the digital divide and nurture innovation from an early age.

Also present at the ceremony was the Member of Parliament for Okere, Daniel Nana Addo-Kenneth, who described the project as a transformational intervention for Adukrom and neighbouring communities. He noted that the school clearly demonstrates how private sector involvement can directly support community empowerment and educational advancement.

In his remarks, Osuodumgya Otutu Ababio V emphasised that meaningful national development occurs when government, the private sector and local communities work together with a shared purpose. He praised the KGL Foundation for its respect for community partnership and its strategic focus on education as a catalyst for generational progress.

The formal commissioning and handing over of the Gloria Boatema Dadey–Nifa Basic School was performed by the Executive Chairman of the KGL Group, together with the Board of Directors and Management, officially transferring the facility to the appropriate education authorities and the Adukrom community.

Speaking on behalf of the KGL Foundation, the Programmes Manager, Nii Anorbiah Sarpei, reaffirmed the Foundation’s long-term vision of leveraging education, technology and community empowerment as key pillars for sustainable national development.

The commissioning and handover of the Gloria Boatema Dadey–Nifa Basic School stands as a powerful testament to the KGL Foundation’s leadership in education-driven social impact, reinforcing its position at the forefront of responsible corporate citizenship in Ghana and its enduring commitment to building stronger communities through education, skills development and meaningful impact.