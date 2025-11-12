New Juaben North MCE Condemns Youth Attack on Regional Hospital

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for New Juaben North, Ransford Owusu Boakye, has publicly condemned a recent attack on the Eastern Regional Hospital and pledged enhanced security measures to safeguard healthcare workers and patients.

Owusu Boakye made the commitment during a November 11 visit to hospital management, where he addressed the incident involving youth allegedly affiliated with the National Democratic Congress (NDC). The attack has raised concerns about the safety of medical facilities in the region.

“I apologize to you on behalf of Our Regional leadership,” the MCE stated during his meeting with hospital officials, according to reports. He emphasized that protecting healthcare infrastructure remains a top priority for municipal authorities.

The attack on the medical facility has drawn widespread criticism from local officials and civil society groups. Healthcare workers have expressed concerns about their ability to perform duties in a secure environment following the incident.

Hospital management received assurances that security protocols would be reviewed and strengthened. The MCE’s visit aimed to restore confidence among staff members who felt vulnerable after the alleged assault on the premises.

Details about the specific nature of the attack, the number of individuals involved, and whether any arrests have been made remain unclear at this time. Local authorities have not yet released comprehensive information about the incident or its aftermath.

The Eastern Regional Hospital serves as a critical healthcare facility for residents across the municipality. Any disruption to its operations affects thousands of patients who depend on its services for medical care.

Municipal officials are working with regional security agencies to prevent similar incidents in the future. The MCE has called for calm while investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Political tensions in Ghana often escalate during election periods, with supporters of various parties occasionally clashing. Healthcare facilities typically remain neutral spaces, making attacks on such institutions particularly concerning for public safety.

The NDC has not yet issued an official statement regarding the allegations that its youth members were involved in the hospital attack. Party officials could not immediately be reached for comment on the matter.