New Juaben Delegation Concludes Successful Official Visit to the State Parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia in Germany

The official visit of His Majesty Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III, Paramount Chief of the New Juaben Traditional Area, and his delegation to the State Parliament of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany, has ended on a high note, marked by fruitful engagements and renewed optimism for further collaboration.

The delegation held productive meetings with the Chairman of the Committee for Europe and International Relations, Mr. Stefan Engstfeld MdL, and Ms. Eileen Woestmann MdL, Vice Chair of the Committee for Children, Youth and Family, both senior Parliamentarians moderating the sessions at the State Parliament on day two of the visit. The discussions laid a solid foundation for a potential city twinning arrangement between Koforidua and cities in NRW, with a strong emphasis on youth employment and skills development.

The visit reaffirmed the commitment of both sides to deepening ties in areas of governance, culture, education, and economic cooperation.

Also, in attendance was the Queen Mother of the New Juaben Traditional Area, Nana Juaben Serwaa III, other Chiefs, Advisors, Academics, Public Servants and tourism industry practitioners. The presentation on Town Twinning was led by Mr. Oswald Essuah-Mensah, the Strategic Advisor to Daasebre, while Ms. Maria Otobia Bruce-Tagoe, Daasebre’s Advisor on Youth Employment Initiatives, presented on Youth Employment and Empowerment. The delegation will have further collaborations with the Ghanaian community in the NRW area in the coming days.