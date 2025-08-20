New International School Sparks Hope in Gbawe Community

Parents in Gbawe have welcomed the opening of a new international school, a development many say will expand access to quality education in the area.

The Brain Hill International School unveiled its modern Gbawe campus during a colorful ceremony attended by community leaders, education officials, and local members of parliament.

The school promises to deliver a British-style education, accepting children from as young as three months up to fifteen years old. Its curriculum will blend the Pearson Edexcel program for preschoolers with the Cambridge curriculum for primary and secondary students, providing a continuous international learning pathway.

Beyond academics, the campus is equipped to support holistic development. It features science and computer labs, a library, music rooms, and sports facilities. Understanding the needs of working families, the school will operate from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and provide five nutritious meals daily.

The Chief Executive Officer of the school, Mrs. Mary Anane Awuku, emphasized the institution’s mission to raise confident, globally-minded learners. She believes every child deserves an environment where they can thrive not just academically, but socially and emotionally as well.

Local leaders praised the investment, noting that it aligns with broader educational goals for the community and the country. For many families in Gbawe, the school represents new possibilities and a partner in their children’s growth.