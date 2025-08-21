New Gold Board Faces Criticism Over Revenue Capture Limitations

Ghana’s recently established Ghana Gold Board is facing early criticism from economic experts who question its ability to address the country’s longstanding revenue challenges.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies argues that the board’s current mandate fails to fundamentally resolve issues of national ownership and value capture from Ghana’s gold resources.

The board, created under legislation passed earlier this year, was designed to regulate and manage artisanal and small-scale gold exports with aims to reduce smuggling and boost foreign exchange reserves. But researchers point out that the board’s exclusion of large-scale mining operations which account for nearly seventy percent of Ghana’s gold output significantly limits its potential impact.

An IFS research fellow noted that while the board may generate foreign exchange through trading activities, this doesn’t address the core problem of Ghana struggling to capture full value from its mineral wealth. The criticism highlights an ongoing tension between establishing regulatory bodies and implementing substantive reforms that would ensure the nation benefits more substantially from its natural resources.

The government had hailed the Gold Board as a transformative step toward stabilizing the currency and increasing accountability in the gold sector. However, critics maintain that deeper structural reforms may be necessary to truly maximize national benefits from Ghana’s most valuable mineral resource.