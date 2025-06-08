New Force Condemns Guard’s Assault at Ashanti Funeral

A bodyguard of New Force leader Nana Kwame Bediako assaulted a citizen during the Mamponghene’s funeral in Ashanti Region, according to viral social media footage.

The video shows the guard striking a participant’s chest near Bediako.

The New Force Movement confirmed the assailant was part of Bediako’s security detail and condemned the incident in an official statement. “We’ve launched an investigation to ensure the perpetrator faces justice,” the statement read, adding the movement “does not subscribe to disregard for human rights.”

Ghanaian social media users demanded police intervention, with multiple posts urging criminal accountability. The Ghana Police Service confirmed receiving formal complaints but hasn’t announced arrests.

This marks the second publicized security incident involving Bediako’s detail in 2025, raising questions about political accountability during public events.