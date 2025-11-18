New EU and German-Funded Public Employment Centre Inaugurated in Goaso to Boost Job Creation and Skills Development

A new Public Employment Centre (PEC) has been inaugurated to support job creation, career development, and skills enhancement in the Ahafo Region. The facility, funded by the European Union (EU) and the German Development Cooperation, was officially handed over to the Labour Department of the Ministry of Labour, Jobs and Employment.

The state-of-the-art Centre is designed to serve as a one-stop hub for career counselling, job matching, skills development programmes, and labour market information, benefiting both jobseekers and employers.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Head of the Ghana Employment Centre for Jobs, Migration and Development (GEC), Andreas Berding, described the new PEC as a bold step forward in Ghana’s employment support infrastructure.

“The launch of this Public Employment Centre represents not just a building, but a new vision for how employment services are delivered across the country,” said Andreas Berding, Head of GEC. “Here in Goaso, jobseekers will not only receive career guidance and skills development support but also gain access to credible information on lawful and safe pathways to employment both locally and abroad. This centre will help ensure that no one is left behind as the world of work continues to evolve.”

The new Goaso PEC is part of a broader initiative under the Joint Action on Jobs, Migration and Development, a collaborative effort of the European Union, German Development Cooperation, and the Government of Ghana, implemented by GIZ Ghana. The project has renovated several existing PECs and constructed four new ones across five regions in Ghana.

The Ahafo Regional Coordinating Director, [insert name], commended the partnership and highlighted its importance to the region’s economic development.

“This Centre will go a long way in addressing youth unemployment in the Ahafo Region,” he said. “By equipping our young people with the right skills and connecting them with employers, we are creating a stronger, more dynamic local economy. This partnership demonstrates what is possible when government, development partners, and communities work together with a shared purpose.”

Adding his voice, the Chief Labour Officer, Ibrahim Braimah Dawuda, expressed appreciation to GIZ and EU for their continued collaboration with the Labour Department.

“We commend GIZ and EU for their continuous support to the Labour Department in promoting employment across the country,” said Ibrahim Braimah Dawuda. “Beyond this new facility, GIZ and EU have provided vehicles, logistics, and capacity-building for our officers, as well as training and start-up kits for jobseekers. Through initiatives like the Daakye Youth Development Project, which equips young people with short-term skills and start-up support, this partnership is making a lasting impact on job creation in Ghana.”

To ensure sustainability, the new PECs are equipped with solar panels to make them energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. Labour officers have also been trained in IT and digital skills, career and vocational guidance, and migration advisory, improving service delivery of the Labour Department.

Adding a cultural voice to the event, the Nana Afia Serwaa, Paramount Queen mother of Goaso Traditional Council, praised the initiative for its impact on youth empowerment and community growth.

“This Centre gives hope to our young people,” she said. “It opens doors for them to build careers, develop skills, and make informed decisions about their futures. We are deeply grateful to our partners for bringing this opportunity to Goaso and for investing in the dreams of our youth.”

The new Public Employment Centre in Goaso stands as a symbol of partnership, innovation, and commitment to sustainable job creation in Ghana.