New Epstein Files Show Trump Flew on Private Jet Eight Times

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has released a massive tranche of documents related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, revealing that President Donald Trump flew on the late financier’s private jet more frequently than previously reported.

In an email dated January 8, 2020, an assistant US attorney from the Southern District of New York wrote that flight records show that President Donald Trump traveled on Epstein’s private jet many more times than previously has been reported. Trump was listed as a passenger on at least eight flights between 1993 and 1996, including at least four flights on which Ghislaine Maxwell was also present.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20 year prison sentence for helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. The email revealed that on one flight, the only three passengers were Trump, Epstein and a 20-year-old woman whose name is redacted. On another 1993 flight, Trump and Epstein were the only two passengers listed.

The document also noted that on two other flights, two of the passengers respectively were women who would be possible witnesses in a Maxwell case. The prosecutor’s email indicated the flights occurred during the period that would likely be covered in any criminal charges against Maxwell.

Trump claimed in a 2024 social media post that he was never on Epstein’s plane or at his island. The newly released email does not accuse Trump of any wrongdoing related to Epstein’s crimes. Flight logs included in the latest files show that Trump’s flights were primarily domestic, between New Jersey, Palm Beach and Washington.

The Department of Justice issued a statement on Tuesday saying some documents included untrue and sensationalist claims about Trump and had been submitted to the FBI after the 2020 presidential election. The DOJ emphasized that the claims are unfounded and false, stating that if they had credibility, they would have been weaponized against Trump already.

The release includes more than 11,000 files totaling nearly 30,000 pages of photos, court records, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and DOJ documents, emails, news clippings, videos and other records. This represents the largest batch released by the Justice Department in its effort to comply with the Epstein Files Transparency Act passed by Congress last month.

Among the released documents was a letter purportedly signed by Epstein and addressed to Larry Nassar, the disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor serving a life sentence for sexually abusing hundreds of girls. The letter made crude references to someone described as “our president” sharing a love of young girls. Less than two hours later, the Justice Department said on X that the FBI has confirmed this alleged letter from Jeffrey Epstein to Larry Nassar is fake.

The FBI based its conclusion on several factors including that the handwriting did not appear to match Epstein’s, the postmark was from Virginia instead of New York where Epstein was jailed, the return address listed the wrong jail, and it did not include his inmate number as required for outgoing mail. The envelope was stamped three days after Epstein’s jailhouse death in August 2019.

The documents also revealed that investigators found a photo of Trump with Ghislaine Maxwell while examining Steve Bannon’s iPhone in June 2021, according to an email whose sender and recipient are redacted. Additionally, a 2021 subpoena from the Maxwell case to Trump’s Mar a Lago Club sought employment records relating to a redacted individual.

Trump has played down the significance of the Epstein files, stating on Monday that they were being used by his political rivals to deflect against tremendous success by his administration. The Trump administration had fought against the release of the documents and has been accused of subverting the law when a tranche of documents released last week included heavy redactions.

Democratic lawmakers and some Republicans have continued to push for the release of further materials. Trump’s right wing base has been divided over his handling of Epstein related documents, which members of his administration had promised to release before entering the White House.

Epstein died by suicide in a federal detention center in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide, but speculation around the circumstances of his death has continued. The videos released Tuesday were said to show the inside of the federal detention center where Epstein died.

The Justice Department was required by law to release all the files by December 19 but said it would release them through the end of the year. The agency has asked career prosecutors in Florida to volunteer over the next several days to help redact the files, raising the possibility of more documents being released over the coming days.

Trump has not been accused by law enforcement of any wrongdoing related to Epstein’s crimes and has denied any wrongdoing. He had a well documented friendship with the disgraced financier in the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s before publicly distancing himself from Epstein.