New Digital Platform Targets Ghana’s Growing Sports Journalism Demand

A specialized digital sports publication launched in July 2025 to provide dedicated coverage of sporting activities in Ghana and beyond, joining the expanding ecosystem of niche media platforms addressing audience demand for focused content.

Accra Sports News began operations on July 5, 2025, as an editorial extension of Accra Street Journal, concentrating exclusively on sports reporting and analysis across multiple disciplines. The platform operates under SamBoad Publishing, a subsidiary of SamBoad Business Group Ltd, positioning itself within Ghana’s evolving digital media landscape that increasingly favors specialized journalism over general news coverage.

The publication covers football, boxing, athletics, basketball, esports and women’s sports through its website at accrasportsnews.com. Content offerings include match reports, player profiles, interviews, transfer updates and features examining both grassroots and elite level sports across Ghana and internationally.

Samuel Kwame Boadu, founding editor and chief executive officer of parent company SamBoad Business Group Limited, established the sports platform as part of a broader media portfolio strategy. Boadu brings over a decade of experience in brand communications, publishing, sports business and technology driven storytelling to his role overseeing multiple digital publications.

The emergence of Accra Sports News reflects growing demand for niche digital media platforms in Ghana, particularly within sports where audiences increasingly seek timely updates, context driven reporting and locally relevant storytelling. Industry observers note that specialized sports coverage allows deeper examination of developments that general news publications may address only superficially.

Sports journalism in Ghana has experienced significant digital transformation in recent years. At the Betway Sports Journalism Conference held in Accra in September 2025, industry leaders called on practitioners to embrace digital platforms while maintaining high standards of professionalism and ethical discipline. Rosalind Amoh, a prominent sports journalist, emphasized that digital media had become a powerful tool allowing audiences timely access to information anywhere in the world.

Dr Ernest Koranteng, a Sports Business Consultant who addressed the conference, stressed that credibility and ethics remain the bedrock of journalism despite the growing rate of social media and content creation. He urged practitioners to maintain objectivity without exaggeration to protect their integrity, noting that readers must understand journalistic work whether there is financial compensation or not.

The specialized focus allows Accra Sports News to dedicate resources exclusively to sports coverage rather than competing for attention within broader editorial priorities. This approach aligns with international trends where digital media increasingly serves segmented audiences seeking depth over breadth in content consumption.

SamBoad Publishing currently manages multiple digital news platforms, each tailored to deliver content across diverse sectors. The portfolio includes Accra Street Journal, which launched in February 2025 and has recorded over 1 million impressions on Google Search within its first seven months of operations. The High Street Business, focused on business and financial reporting, joined the network in October 2025.

The company has positioned itself as a contributor to discussions around sports performance, athlete development and the wider social and economic impact of sports in Ghana. Industry watchers suggest that lightweight, digital first publications blending journalism with commentary represent a broader shift in African media, meeting audiences where they already spend time online.

Ghana’s digital sports journalism landscape includes established platforms such as GhanaWeb Sports, Graphic Sports, Joy Sports and newer entrants targeting specific audience segments. The competition for reader attention has intensified as traditional media outlets expand digital operations while native digital platforms leverage social media distribution and mobile optimization strategies.

Accra Sports News distributes content through its website and social platforms including Facebook, LinkedIn, WhatsApp and community driven groups, mirroring distribution strategies employed successfully by sibling publication Accra Street Journal. The multi platform approach recognizes that contemporary audiences consume news across various digital touchpoints rather than relying on single sources.

The publication operates within Ghana’s expanding digital media ecosystem, which faces challenges including revenue sustainability, talent retention and competition from international sports news sources. Many Ghanaian digital outlets struggle to convert growing traffic into reliable revenue streams, with the country’s advertising market allocating less than 20% of total spending to digital platforms.

Research examining sports journalists’ perspectives on digitization in Ghana shows that stakeholders including the sports ministry, national sports authority, federations and sporting clubs must adapt and embrace digital platforms to promote their brands and reach fans effectively. Sport journalists have identified challenges they encounter with stakeholders who avoid digitization, limiting their ability to connect with audiences.

Accra Sports News positions itself to complement broader news publications by offering more focused coverage of sporting developments, from local league matches to international competitions featuring Ghanaian athletes. The platform aims to serve both casual fans seeking match updates and serious sports enthusiasts requiring analytical depth.

The launch comes as Ghana continues producing talented athletes across various disciplines, with increasing international recognition for performers in football, boxing, athletics and other sports. Comprehensive coverage of these developments requires dedicated resources and editorial focus that general news platforms may struggle to provide consistently.

Since establishment, the publication has contributed to discussions around sports performance, athlete development and the social and economic impact of sports in Ghana. The platform’s long term sustainability will depend on its ability to differentiate content, build loyal readership and develop viable revenue models in Ghana’s competitive digital advertising environment.