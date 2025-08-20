New Conference Aims to Boost Women’s Leadership in Ghana’s Eye Health Sector

A significant gap persists in who leads the world’s eye health services. While women make up 70% of the global health workforce, they hold just a quarter of its leadership roles.

In ophthalmology, the numbers are even more concerning, with only 25-30% of ophthalmologists being women and a noticeable pay gap when they start their careers.

Ghana reflects this global trend. Although many ophthalmic nurses are women, female representation among optometrists and ophthalmologists remains low. Only 29% of optometrists and 44% of ophthalmologists are women, and few hold top positions, limiting their influence despite bringing crucial perspectives to patient care.

To tackle this imbalance, Orbis International held the first-ever Women Leaders in Eye Health conference in Kumasi. The event brought together professionals from across the field to focus on mentorship, breaking barriers, and building legacies. It is part of a broader effort to create support systems and opportunities for women in eye care.

The initiative also looks toward practical solutions. Technology like telemedicine and AI can help overcome access barriers for both female providers and patients. Orbis’s CyberSight platform, for example, offers training that lets women advance their skills without putting their careers on hold.

There are already success stories. In Ghana, all five of the country’s pediatric ophthalmologists are women, showing what is possible with support and opportunity. The conference aims to build on such examples by founding a Women in Ophthalmology Society in Ghana to advocate for more female leaders.

Recommendations call for more investment in training, particularly for ophthalmic nursing, and urging health facilities to provide better financial support for specialized studies. The goal is clear: by empowering women in eye health, the entire sector grows stronger, ensuring better care for communities across Ghana and beyond.