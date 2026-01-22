New Cohort of Ghanaian Youth Begins Precision Quality TM Internship in Accra and Tamale

More than 1,000 young Ghanaians on Monday reported for orientation sessions in Accra and Tamale to begin the second year of the Precision Quality TM (PQ) Internship Programme, an initiative designed by the Design & Technology Institute (DTI), in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, to bridge the gap between classroom training and industry-ready technical skills. The programme targets Ghanaian youth aged 18 to 35 who are not in employment, education or training (NEET), with the aim of reducing unemployment and creating pathways to dignified work.

The programme is designed to train 6,000 unemployed youth nationwide, equipping them with relevant technical skills and structured transition support into wage employment, entrepreneurship, or startup seeding support to promote sustainable livelihoods. For the 2026 programme year, the initiative is targeting 3,250 participants across four key cities — Accra, Ho, Kumasi, and Tamale — as part of its strategy to expand regional access and align skills training with industry demand.

A total of 550 participants attended the Accra session held at the Trinity Theological Seminary, East Legon, while 497 took part in a simultaneous event at the Dabokpa Technical Institute in Tamale.

The programme is being implemented by Accents & Art, a leading manufacturing company recognised for bespoke craftsmanship and the lead industry partner supporting DTI’s dual TVET (Technical, Vocational Education and Training) model, with technical support from Accra Technical University, Ho Technical University, Dabokpa Technical Institute, Kumasi Technical Institute, Kad Manufacturing, JemAfrik Creations, and Kwanesco Limited.

Addressing participants at the Accra orientation, Madam Bernice Gavor, General Manager of Accents & Art, said the initiative is a six-month accelerated, hands-on training and apprenticeship programme fully sponsored by the Mastercard Foundation. She explained that the programme is designed to prepare learners for industry employment and entrepreneurship by equipping them with practical technical competencies and essential soft skills.

“There is a clear gap between what many young people learn in school and the practical skills required when they enter the workplace,” she said. “The Precision Quality TM Internship was created to address this challenge by using industry-aligned methods and standards.”

Madam Gavor said participants would graduate into three pathways upon completion: direct job placements for those ready for employment, start-up kit provided for those starting up, and an entrepreneurship pathway for enterprising learners in the hub, which provides a six-month incubation option that provides US$1,000 in seed funding, with the potential to progress to US$10,000 in scale-up support.

Participants in the current cohort will acquire skills in precision welding and fabrication, fashion and apparel design, electrical systems, carpentry, upholstery, software development, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM), business skills, and professional development.

Madam Gavor highlighted the importance of industry partnerships, citing Absa Bank, which participated in the orientation sessions to introduce learners to financial literacy and entrepreneurship modules. Other partners support the initiative through mentorship and the creation of employment opportunities for graduates.

Many participants expressed optimism about the opportunity. Ms Dorinda, a fashion design trainee in Accra, said the programme offered her “a long-awaited chance to learn a skill and build a fashion brand,” while Mr Kobla Akwe, enrolled in the welding and fabrication track, said he was inspired by the programme’s focus on “continuous learning and training to industry standards.”

Founded in 2016, the Design & Technology Institute has established itself as a Centre of excellence in TVET education, delivering demand-driven, industry-linked training programmes. With more than 105 Workplace Experience Learning (WEL) partners, DTI continues to promote youth employability and enterprise development through hands-on, competency-based learning. The Precision Quality TM Internship forms part of the Young Africa Works strategy of the Mastercard Foundation, which seeks to enable 30 million young Africans, particularly women, to secure dignified work by 2030.

The Founder & President of DTI, Ms Constance Swaniker, an entrepreneur and TVET educator, has consistently advocated precision, quality, and professionalism as critical pillars for sustainable job creation in Ghana. The latest cohort will undergo two weeks of structured orientation before deployment to training Centres in Accra and Tamale for the six-month training period, leading to transition to work. Applications are currently open for Ho and Kumasi centres, which are due to commence in Ferbruary 2026.

About Design and Technology Institute

The Design and Technology Institute (DTI) is a state-of-the-art (world-class) Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) institution for young people. It was officially launched in September 2019 to provide a platform for students from various universities, polytechnics, and technical and vocational institutions to gain industry experience by working closely with artisans on a factory floor, under the guidance of experienced instructors. The mission of the Institute is to transform skills training for young people in Ghana and across West Africa.

The Institute offers scholarships to needy but brilliant students in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, as part of its Young Africa Works strategy in Ghana. The campus is located at Mempeasem, East Legon, behind the Ghana Meteorological Agency (Digital Address: GA-484-6124).

For more information, please visit: www.dtiafrica.com

About the Mastercard Foundation

The Mastercard Foundation works with visionary organisations to enable young people in Africa and Indigenous communities in Canada to access dignified and fulfilling work. It is one of the largest private foundations in the world, with a mission to advance learning and promote financial inclusion to create an inclusive and equitable world. The Foundation was created by Mastercard in 2006 as an independent organisation with its own Board of Directors and Management.

For more information on the Foundation, please visit: www.mastercardfdn.org

About the Young Africa Works Programme

Young Africa Works is the Mastercard Foundation’s strategy to enable 30 million young people, particularly young women, to access dignified and fulfilling work by 2030. It is estimated that by 2030, Africa will be home to the world’s largest workforce, with 375 million young people entering the labour market. With the right skills, these young people will improve their lives and the lives of their communities, contributing to Africa’s overall competitiveness.

The Young Africa Works program is currently being implemented in seven African countries in collaboration with governments, the private sector, business leaders, educators and young people. Countries involved in the first phase of the strategy include: Rwanda, Kenya, Senegal, Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria and Uganda.