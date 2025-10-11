New Cocoa Price Benefits Farmers But Could Be Higher

Data Scientist and Policy Analyst Alfred Appiah has welcomed the new cocoa price increase, saying it will put more cash into farmers’ pockets, but noted that the price could have been higher given global market conditions.

The government recently increased the farmgate price by GH¢400 to GH¢3,625 per 64kg bag, representing a 12.27% rise over the August price. While Appiah acknowledged this as positive for farmers, his analysis suggests Ghana could afford to pay more based on international cocoa prices.

“It means more money for the farmers, but there could be even more,” Appiah stated, highlighting the gap between what farmers receive and the value their cocoa commands on international markets.

Ghana’s current farmgate price translates to approximately GH¢58,000 per tonne or about $3,625 at current exchange rates. Meanwhile, international cocoa prices, though down from early 2025 peaks, remain elevated at around $5,900 per tonne on futures markets as of October 10.

Cocoa prices hit historic highs earlier in 2025, reaching over $10,000 per tonne in some markets due to poor West African harvests and supply concerns. While prices have since moderated with improved crop prospects, they remain significantly above historical averages.

The disparity between international prices and what farmers receive has long been a contentious issue. COCOBOD, which operates Ghana’s cocoa marketing system, must balance farmer payments with operational costs, quality premiums, forward sales commitments, and maintaining strategic reserves.

Appiah’s observation reflects broader debates about farmer share of the cocoa value chain. Industry analysts estimate that cocoa farmers globally receive only about 6% to 7% of the final value of chocolate products, with most value captured by processors, manufacturers, and retailers.

In Ghana’s case, COCOBOD provides various services funded from cocoa revenues, including free seedling distribution, mass spraying programs, fertilizer subsidies, road maintenance, and research. These services reduce farmers’ production costs but also limit how much of the sale price reaches them directly.

The recent price increases came after farmers expressed dissatisfaction with earlier adjustments they deemed insufficient. The Ghana National Association of Cocoa Farmers initially complained before the second increase was announced, suggesting government responsiveness to pressure.

However, setting farmgate prices involves complex calculations. COCOBOD must consider forward contracts already sold at fixed prices, debt servicing obligations, operational expenses, and the need to remain competitive with neighboring Ivory Coast to prevent smuggling.

Ivory Coast, which produces nearly half of the world’s cocoa, recently raised its farmgate prices to around $2,716 per tonne. Ghana’s higher price of approximately $3,625 per tonne aims to reduce the incentive for cross border smuggling that has plagued the sector.

Despite higher prices, Ghana’s cocoa production has declined significantly in recent years. Output fell from over 900,000 tonnes annually in the past to around 429,000 tonnes in the 2023/2024 season, with smuggling accounting for a substantial portion of the losses.

Appiah’s call for potentially higher prices connects to concerns about making cocoa farming attractive enough to retain existing farmers and recruit younger generations. Many cocoa farmers are elderly, and youth increasingly view farming as unprofitable compared to other opportunities.

The challenge for policymakers is balancing immediate farmer incomes with long term sector sustainability. Paying unsustainably high prices could jeopardize COCOBOD’s financial viability and its ability to provide essential services, potentially harming farmers in the long run.

Some experts argue that improving farmer welfare requires going beyond pricing to address productivity challenges. Investments in disease resistant varieties, better agronomic practices, mechanization where appropriate, and value addition could raise farmer incomes more sustainably than price increases alone.

The current cocoa price debate also occurs against Ghana’s broader economic context. The government faces fiscal constraints under its IMF programme, limiting its ability to subsidize higher cocoa prices if that requires increased public spending or borrowing.

For now, farmers will receive the increased prices while analysts like Appiah continue advocating for maximum possible returns. The tension between what’s economically feasible and what’s ideally desirable for farmers remains an ongoing challenge for Ghana’s cocoa sector.