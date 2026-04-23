New Chinese Ambassador pledges law-abiding nationals and support for galamsey fight

China’s newly appointed Ambassador to Ghana, Cong Song, has told Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak that Chinese nationals in the country must abide by Ghana’s laws and that China supports efforts to end illegal mining, in remarks that carry diplomatic weight given the persistent link between Chinese nationals and galamsey operations.

The courtesy call at the Ministry of the Interior covered bilateral cooperation in security, capacity building, and economic development, with both sides expressing commitment to deepening ties.

Ambassador Song described the Ministry as central to Ghana’s governance and security architecture and said the Chinese Embassy was prepared to work closely with it to advance shared interests. His statement on law compliance was direct: Chinese nationals in Ghana are expected to respect the country’s legal framework, and responsible business practices are essential for sustainable development and mutual benefit.

The meeting follows a similar engagement earlier this month. On April 13, 2026, Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa met Ambassador Cong Song, during which both sides explored cooperation to address illegal mining through public education and environmental reclamation initiatives. Ambassador Song reiterated that China does not support illegal mining activities and is committed to working with Ghana to address the challenge.

The issue is sensitive. Interior Minister Muntaka disclosed earlier that 107 foreigners had been deported since he assumed office, of whom 92 were Chinese nationals, as part of the government’s enforcement campaign against illegal small-scale mining. Ghana’s previous Chinese Ambassador had pushed back against the characterisation of Chinese nationals as primarily responsible for galamsey, arguing that Chinese workers are typically brought in by Ghanaians who facilitate the arrangements.

At the meeting with Ambassador Song, Muntaka welcomed the positive working relationship between the Ministry, the Chinese Embassy, and the Chinese community in Ghana. He emphasised the need for deeper collaboration in capacity building, technology, and knowledge exchange to strengthen Ghana’s security services, and assured the Ambassador of the Ministry’s readiness to work with the Chinese Embassy to advance bilateral ties.

Both sides concluded the meeting expressing optimism about the future of Ghana-China relations and a shared commitment to peace, security, and development.