New children’s book tackles dyslexia and social issues facing Ghana’s students

Publishing house Afram Publications Limited has released a children’s mystery novel designed to address inclusion challenges in Ghana’s education system while engaging young readers with learning difficulties.

“Suspects in the School – Secrets and Surprising Solutions” follows three student detectives investigating strange incidents at their school, from unexplained accidents to missing classmates and suspicious competitions. Author Margaretha Ubels crafted the story to weave together social issues rarely discussed in children’s literature.

The book addresses topics including disability inclusion, plastic pollution, corruption and traditional beliefs about witchcraft. Ubels, a development worker with over twenty years in Ghana’s nonprofit sector, said she wanted young readers to see themselves as potential changemakers.

“Students become leaders, concerned citizens and caring advocates through the characters,” Ubels explained. “Readers get inside their heads and experience these qualities, making the protagonists role models for responding to today’s school realities.”

The publication uses dyslexia-friendly formatting and typography, making content more accessible to children with reading difficulties. Special attention to font choices and text spacing helps students who typically struggle with traditional book layouts.

“Parents whose children resist reading should encourage them to try this book,” Ubels noted. “They can discover the joy of stories despite usual difficulties with written text.”

Ghana Journalists’ Association Vice President Rebecca Ekpe praised the author’s approach at the launch event. She called Ubels “bold and courageous” for confronting dyslexia and inclusive education through children’s fiction.

The mystery format serves as a vehicle for exploring whether children should pursue personal interests versus conforming to expectations. Characters navigate peer pressure while uncovering school secrets, modeling problem-solving skills for young readers.

Ubels drew from her experience leading social enterprises to create authentic scenarios reflecting challenges in Ghanaian schools. The story aims to build reading skills while shaping children’s worldviews about citizenship and social responsibility.

The book targets parents seeking literature that combines entertainment with education about diversity and inclusion. Traditional children’s books often avoid complex social topics, leaving gaps in young readers’ understanding of their communities.

Bookshops across Ghana now stock the title, including Blue Knight Bookshop, EPP Book Services, Book Nook and Afram Publications’ Kumasi office. The publisher hopes widespread availability will reach families seeking inclusive reading materials.

The launch reflects growing awareness of learning differences in Ghana’s education sector. Advocates increasingly push for materials accommodating various learning styles and abilities in classrooms nationwide.