New Chief Launches Factory to Transform Cassava Economy

A newly enstooled development chief in Ghana’s Central Region has unveiled an ambitious $65,000 initiative to transform cassava from a subsistence crop into an economic powerhouse, combining industrial processing with youth skills training in a dual approach to rural development.

Nana Akua Adepa Fordjour II, the Mpuntuhen of Anomabo-Oboadze in the Mfantseman Municipality, announced the plans during her coronation ceremony on Saturday, October 18, launching the Nana Adepa Fordjour II Foundation to establish both a cassava processing factory and a vocational training center.

The timing of her coronation and immediate project launch sent a clear message about priorities. Rather than settling into ceremonial duties, the entrepreneur and miner, known in private life as Regina Nana Akua Fordjour, used her platform to articulate a vision for economic transformation that caught the attention of local politicians and traditional leaders alike.

The cassava processing factory will be sited in Aboadze community, an area blessed with vast cassava plantations and fertile land, and will process the crop into gari, starch, and other high-demand derivatives for both local markets and export. The choice of location reflects strategic thinking, placing processing capacity close to production areas to minimize transport costs and post-harvest losses.

Nana Fordjour framed the initiative as addressing multiple challenges simultaneously. “The days of cassava glut in our area are gone,” she declared, referencing the periodic oversupply that has historically depressed prices and left farmers with rotting produce. By creating reliable processing capacity, the factory promises to absorb surplus production while opening new revenue streams.

Her economic argument goes beyond simple value addition. “Cassava is not just food security, it’s an untapped economic opportunity,” she explained. “By processing cassava into flour, ethanol, starch, and other industrial inputs, we are unlocking new markets, supporting smallholder farmers, and contributing to sustainable development.”

The environmental dimension represents another layer of the project’s appeal. “Processing cassava minimizes waste by transforming all parts of the plant into valuable by-products like animal feed and biofuel,” Nana Fordjour stated. This zero-waste approach addresses sustainability concerns while creating additional income opportunities from what would otherwise be agricultural waste.

The industrial applications extend further than many might expect. She noted that cassava derivatives serve as raw materials for paper, textile, and pharmaceutical industries, connecting rural Ghanaian farmers to global supply chains they’ve never accessed before. It’s an ambitious vision that positions a small Central Region community as a potential supplier to sophisticated industries.

Complementing the factory, the proposed Vocational and Technical Education and Training center targets a different but related challenge. The TVET center will focus on equipping youth, particularly vulnerable girls, with practical technical skills tailored to local and global job markets, covering areas such as food processing, carpentry, tailoring, and small business management.

“In communities like ours, technical education can transform lives,” Nana Fordjour observed. “It helps young people to build careers, start businesses, and contribute to a sustainable local economy.” The emphasis on vulnerable girls reflects awareness of how economic opportunities often bypass female youth in rural areas.

The twin initiatives create potential synergies. Young people trained in food processing at the TVET center could find immediate employment at the cassava factory. Those learning business management skills could establish enterprises serving the factory’s supply chain. It’s ecosystem thinking rather than isolated project development.

Political support materialized quickly. Ebenezer Prince Kojo Arhin, Member of Parliament for the area, and Eric Stanley Acquah, Municipal Chief Executive of Mfantseman, both praised the initiative during the coronation ceremony. They indicated that Nana Fordjour’s development drive aligned with the government’s industrialization agenda and the vision of a 24-hour economy aimed at fostering and sustaining the growth of local businesses.

Dr. Arhin went further, describing Nana Fordjour as “a symbol of transformation and resilience.” He remarked that her journey from humble village origins to becoming a revered community leader testifies to the boundless possibilities available to those with faith and resilience. Such endorsements from elected officials could prove valuable when seeking government support or navigating bureaucratic processes.

Traditional leadership also rallied behind the initiative. Nana Obokese Ampah, Apegyahen of Asebu Traditional Area, offered both praise and mobilization support. “Her nature shows that true wealth is built not just on ambition, but on the courage to empower others to rise alongside you,” he said, calling on the private sector, government, and community members to unite behind her vision.

The $65,000 fundraising target appears modest by industrial standards, yet represents substantial investment for a rural community initiative. The foundation has begun processes to raise funds from corporate Ghana and individual donors to support the project that seeks to add value to local agriculture, reduce post-harvest losses, and increase farmers’ incomes.

Whether this fundraising goal proves realistic remains to be seen. Corporate social responsibility budgets are often committed months in advance, and convincing major companies to invest in a startup factory requires demonstrating viability beyond just social impact. Individual donors, meanwhile, typically contribute smaller amounts that take time to accumulate.

Yet the project’s comprehensive approach strengthens its fundraising appeal. It’s not simply asking for charity but proposing a sustainable business model with social benefits. The cassava factory should generate revenue from sales while creating employment. The TVET center produces skilled workers who strengthen the local economy. Both components address recognized problems with practical solutions.

If successful, Anomabo-Oboadze could become a model for inclusive rural industrialization across Ghana. The initiative demonstrates how targeted investments in agriculture and skills training can catalyze broader economic transformation without requiring massive government expenditure or foreign aid dependency.

The cassava focus itself deserves attention. Ghana produces abundant cassava but exports most of it in raw form, losing the value addition that processing provides. Countries like Thailand and Vietnam built significant industries around cassava processing, earning far more than Ghana does from larger production volumes. Nana Fordjour’s initiative represents the kind of local action that could gradually shift this equation.

Challenges inevitably await. Managing a processing factory requires technical expertise that may not exist locally. Maintaining consistent product quality for export markets demands sophisticated systems. Competing with established processors means matching their efficiency and pricing. The TVET center needs qualified instructors and relevant curriculum. These aren’t insurmountable obstacles, but they require careful planning and sustained commitment.

Nana Fordjour stressed that collective effort, investment, and collaboration are crucial to unlocking the full potential of Anomabo-Oboadze. Her coronation as development chief provides a platform for coordinating these efforts, but transforming vision into reality depends on follow-through from all stakeholders she’s courting.

The coming months will reveal whether this ambitious launch translates into tangible progress. For now, Anomabo-Oboadze has a development chief who arrived with plans rather than promises, and a community rallying behind an economic vision that could reshape their prospects for generations to come.