New CEO Takes Helm at Ghana’s Payment Infrastructure Authority

Clara B. Arthur has assumed leadership of Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems Limited, the institution overseeing the country’s electronic payment infrastructure, as Ghana seeks to strengthen its position as a regional digital finance hub.

Arthur officially began her tenure as Chief Executive Officer this week, taking charge of the organization responsible for managing Ghana’s electronic payment and settlement systems. Her appointment comes as the West African nation intensifies efforts to expand its digital financial services sector.

Speaking to management and staff upon assuming office, Arthur outlined ambitious plans for the institution. “Together, we will elevate this institution to new heights and solidify Ghana’s position as a leading payment and settlement system hub in Africa,” she stated.

The new CEO brings over 20 years of experience in financial services and technology, with particular expertise in digital solutions aimed at expanding financial inclusion. Her background includes leading initiatives that have expanded access to financial services for underserved communities across Ghana and other African markets.

Arthur’s previous work has focused on mobile money platforms, fintech adoption, and electronic payment systems development. Her experience spans strategy development, innovation management, and regulatory engagement within the financial technology sector.

GhIPSS plays a central role in Ghana’s digital payment ecosystem, operating systems that facilitate interbank transactions and electronic payments. The organization manages critical infrastructure including mobile money interoperability and real-time payment platforms used by financial institutions nationwide.

Under Arthur’s leadership, the institution is expected to pursue enhanced electronic payment infrastructure development and innovation promotion. Her appointment signals Ghana’s commitment to advancing its digital economy through improved financial technology systems.

The timing of Arthur’s appointment aligns with Ghana’s broader digitalization agenda and efforts to position itself as a regional leader in financial technology. The country has made significant strides in mobile money adoption and digital payment systems in recent years.

Arthur’s tenure is anticipated to focus on accelerating digital payment adoption, expanding cross-border payment capabilities, and strengthening partnerships between public institutions and private sector players. These initiatives could benefit both emerging fintech startups and established financial institutions.

Ghana’s payment systems have gained recognition across Africa for their innovation and accessibility. The country’s mobile money platform serves millions of users and has become a model for other nations developing their digital financial infrastructure.

The new CEO’s strategic priorities are expected to include operational excellence improvements and sector-wide transformation initiatives. Her background in regulatory engagement may prove valuable as Ghana continues developing its financial technology regulatory framework.

Arthur’s appointment represents continuity in Ghana’s commitment to digital financial services leadership. The country’s payment infrastructure has played a crucial role in expanding financial inclusion and supporting economic development across various sectors.