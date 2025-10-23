OmniBSIC Bank Launches Braille Banking Services for Visually Impaired

OmniBSIC Bank Ghana Ltd has introduced Braille Assisted Banking Services, allowing visually impaired customers to manage their finances independently and securely for the first time in Ghana’s banking sector.

Launched under the bank’s Limitless Banking strategy, the new service provides key banking documents in Braille, giving customers control over their own financial decisions. According to the Ghana Statistical Service, about four percent of the population, more than 1.2 million people, live with visual impairment.

Daniel Asiedu, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of OmniBSIC Bank, said the initiative goes beyond technology and is about empowerment. He stated that at OmniBSIC, they believe banking should be for everyone, everywhere, and their Braille Assisted Services are about restoring dignity and independence.

Mr Asiedu added that OmniBSIC plans to expand similar accessibility initiatives to reach all persons with disabilities across its network. The bank has already begun rolling out Braille Assisted Services across its 40 branch network, alongside staff training on visual impairment awareness and disability inclusive service delivery.

As part of the 2025 Global Customer Service Week themed “Mission: Possible,” OmniBSIC deepened its inclusion agenda through an engagement with students of the University of Ghana’s Assistive Technology Lab, under the Institutional Advancement Directorate, Information Technology Directorate, and the Centre for Disability Studies and Advocacy.

Mrs Chidinma Braye Yankee, Group Head of Corporate and Support Services, said true inclusion begins with empathy and collaboration, adding they do not presume to know what customers with disabilities need but listen, learn, and co-create solutions.

Engineer Francis Kwabena Boakye, Chief Information Technology Officer of the University of Ghana, lauded the visit as the first of its kind by a financial institution. Mr Alexander Bankole Williams, Head of the Assistive ICT Lab, praised the initiative as a milestone for Ghana’s financial inclusion drive, referencing the Persons with Disability Act, 2006.

Professor Joana Salifu Yendork, Director of CEDSA, urged other customer facing institutions to adopt a total inclusivity approach. The initiative aligns with the Bank of Ghana’s Financial Inclusion for Persons with Disability Directive and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 10.