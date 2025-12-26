New Boxing Promoter RBS Stages Debut Card at Laboma Beach December 30

RBS Promotions launches its inaugural boxing card December 30 at Laboma Beach Resort in La, Accra, as the final week of 2025 brings multiple fight nights while Ghana’s boxing oversight body prepares to transition from interim management to elected leadership.

Dr. Albert Tetteh Botchway, chief executive officer of RBS Promotions, announced the maiden event will feature multiple contests including a super lightweight bout between Derrick Quaye, fighting under the nickname Show Love, and David Lamptey. Botchway characterized his organization’s entry into boxing promotion as focused on impact rather than simply increasing the number of promoters operating in Ghana. He stated the company aims to expose local boxers who can eventually compete internationally.

The December 30 card represents RBS Promotions’ first event in Ghana’s competitive boxing promotion landscape. Additional bouts include Derrick Mensah facing Emmanuel Aryee, and Habib Lartey meeting Thomas Quansah. Botchway confirmed that boxers Aziz Quartey, Thomas Okaidja, Godwin Tetteh, Haruna Oku, Dwamena Kesse and James Lamptey will also appear on the card, though specific matchups for these fighters had not been announced at press time.

Laboma Beach Resort sits along the Atlantic coastline in La, approximately 40 minutes from Kotoka International Airport. The beachfront venue features multiple dining establishments, private cabanas and recreational facilities. Boxing events at beach locations remain relatively uncommon in Ghana’s boxing scene, which traditionally centers on indoor arenas like Bukom Boxing Arena and the Accra Sports Stadium.

The December 30 card arrives during an active period for Ghanaian boxing. SEM Promotions presents “The Night Of Reset, Entertainment / December To Remember Gh 2025” at Bukom Boxing Arena on December 28, featuring Olympic bronze medalist Samuel Takyi and national champions. That event, promoted by Edward Coleman, serves as a memorial to cruiserweight Ernest Akushey, who died September 23 following injuries from a September bout.

The concentration of fight cards reflects renewed activity after Ghana’s boxing underwent significant regulatory restructuring earlier in 2025. The National Sports Authority (NSA) dissolved the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) board in September following the deaths of two boxers after sanctioned bouts. Nigerian fighter Gabriel Oluwasegun Olanrewaju died March 29 after competing at Bukom Boxing Arena, and Akushey’s subsequent death intensified concerns over medical safety standards and regulatory oversight.

Sports Minister Kofi Adams inaugurated the Ghana Boxing Interim Management Committee (GBIMC) on September 29 to oversee professional boxing during a transition period. The nine member committee, chaired by former GBA President Samir Captan with boxing legend Azumah Nelson serving as Vice Chairman and Special Technical Advisor, implemented reforms addressing athlete welfare, medical protocols and governance standards.

The interim committee’s mandate includes restructuring the Professional Boxing Association of Ghana and facilitating elections for a new executive board. Botchway referenced these ongoing changes, noting that the final week of December 2025 provides substantial boxing content for fans while the GBIMC prepares to transfer authority to an elected, fully represented body.

The GBIMC has demonstrated enforcement capacity during its tenure. In November, the committee sanctioned three license holders for unauthorized participation in a Lagos boxing event October 1. Boxer Elvis Ahorgah received an indefinite suspension and a 5,000 cedi fine, while trainer Daniel Ayiquaye and matchmaker Daniel Donkor received suspensions of two and three months respectively, each with 1,000 cedi fines.

Legacy Rise Sports Promotions, backed by Matchroom Boxing, staged a major international card December 20 at University of Ghana Sports Stadium featuring British light heavyweight contenders Craig Richards and Dan Azeez. Jonathan Tetteh defeated Seth Gyimah, known as Freezy Macbones, by unanimous decision for the WBA Africa light heavyweight title in the co-main event. The successful execution of that event, which attracted significant attendance and international attention, demonstrated Ghana’s capacity to host high quality professional boxing under reformed medical and safety protocols.

The transition from interim management to elected leadership represents the culmination of reforms triggered by the March and September tragedies. The GBIMC established comprehensive medical and safety protocols, including requirements for ringside neurosurgical presence, updated boxer health records and enhanced insurance coverage. The committee also conducted stakeholder workshops with promoters, coaches, managers, referees and medical personnel to clarify roles and responsibilities within Ghana’s boxing ecosystem.

RBS Promotions enters this restructured environment as boxing activity increases following months of regulatory uncertainty. Multiple promoters, including SEM Promotions, Legacy Rise Sports and now RBS Promotions, are scheduling events as the sport regains momentum under clearer governance standards. The proliferation of fight cards during the final days of 2025 suggests confidence among promoters that Ghana’s boxing infrastructure has stabilized sufficiently to support regular professional competition.

Botchway’s stated ambition to develop boxers capable of international success aligns with Ghana’s historical boxing legacy. The country has produced multiple world champions including Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, Joshua Clottey and Joseph Agbeko. However, recent years have seen fewer Ghanaian fighters competing at the highest international levels, a trend promoters and the GBIMC aim to reverse through improved training standards, better medical support and more consistent competitive opportunities.

The December 30 card at Laboma Beach Resort provides RBS Promotions an opportunity to establish its promotional identity while contributing to the competitive schedule that helps maintain boxer activity levels. Ghana’s boxing scene traditionally experiences periods of intense activity followed by lulls, a pattern the reformed governance structure aims to smooth through more consistent regulatory oversight and better coordination among stakeholders.