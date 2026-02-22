New Book Traces Six Decades of Ghana’s Institutional Decline

A new scholarly work examining how Ghana’s productive base, human capital, and institutional architecture have been systematically eroded across successive political administrations has been released in hardcover and e-book formats, offering what its author describes as a comprehensive sixty-year diagnosis of a nation undermined from within.

Titled “Ghana Dismantled, 1966 to 2066: 60 Years of Dismantling a Nation,” the book opens its analysis at a historically precise and symbolically charged moment: the military coup of 24 February 1966, which overthrew President Kwame Nkrumah and ended Ghana’s first experiment with developmental statecraft. Sixty years later, the date coincides almost exactly with this book’s publication, lending its core argument a pointed urgency as scholars, policymakers, and citizens continue to debate what Ghana could have become had its early institutional foundations held.

The work traces how policy discontinuity, deindustrialisation, elite capture, and the erosion of state capacity have compounded across different political periods, regardless of party or ideology. Rather than attributing Ghana’s structural challenges to any single administration, the author presents a pattern of accumulated institutional weakening, in which each cycle of political transition tends to disrupt ongoing reforms, redirect resources toward patronage, and subordinate long-term national interests to short-term political calculations.

The timing of its release lands in the middle of active national debate. Ghana is one year into President John Dramani Mahama’s second term, having returned to office on a mandate explicitly framed around economic reset and governance reform. The Mahama administration has launched a series of programmes, including the Feed Ghana agricultural initiative, the National Apprenticeship Programme, and the restoration of the National Health Insurance Scheme, as part of efforts to reverse what its own officials acknowledge has been a period of significant economic stress. The book’s argument that structural weaknesses are long in formation and resistant to short-term political cycles sits in direct tension with such reform optimism, inviting readers to interrogate whether any administration can break patterns that span six decades.

The book also extends its frame forward, projecting its analysis to 2066 and asking what Ghana risks becoming if the institutional patterns it documents remain uncorrected. That forward dimension, unusual in African political economy literature, positions the work not merely as a historical account but as a policy warning, asking current and future leaders to reckon with consequences that accrue slowly but land with force.

“Ghana Dismantled” is available now as an e-book on Amazon and in hardcover format. It is likely to find a readership among development economists, political scientists, public sector reformers, and citizens engaged with the question of why Ghana’s potential and its outcomes have so persistently diverged.