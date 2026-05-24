New BoG Reserve Rule Makes Banks Defend the Cedi

The Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) new unified Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) policy is more than a conventional monetary tightening tool. It structurally transforms commercial banks into involuntary defenders of the local currency, according to a senior financial analyst.

Dr. Hene Aku Kwapong, Fellow at the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) and Board Member of Ecobank, argues that the policy carries an elegant hidden mechanism that extends well beyond its stated goal of reducing excess liquidity in the economy.

Under the new rule, every commercial bank must lock 20% of its total deposits with the central bank in local currency on a daily basis. That money cannot be lent, traded or invested. The requirement is flat and applies regardless of whether a bank’s asset base is primarily in Cedis or in foreign currency.

The consequences for dollar heavy banks are immediate and significant. Under previous reserve arrangements, lending-cautious institutions could satisfy requirements with relatively modest reserves. The new unified threshold dismantles that flexibility. A bank holding over one billion dollars in foreign currency assets could now find itself converting large volumes into Cedis daily simply to maintain compliance, effectively becoming a regular seller of foreign exchange into the open market.

Dr. Kwapong identifies this as the policy’s most consequential dimension. Every time the Cedi weakens, the Cedi equivalent value of dollar denominated assets rises, pushing those banks closer to the 20% threshold and compelling even greater foreign exchange sales to stay compliant. The more pressure on the Cedi, the more banks are structurally incentivised to supply dollars into the market, acting as an automatic stabilisation mechanism whether they intend to or not.

Not all institutions face losses under the new arrangement. Locally focused banks with stronger Cedi positions and conservative lending models may actually benefit. Dr. Kwapong points to GCB Bank PLC as an example of an institution that historically maintained relatively high reserve levels, and for which a flat 20% requirement could reduce excess reserve burdens and release additional earnings capacity.

For ordinary Ghanaians, the effects will register through loan pricing, inflation trajectories, exchange rates and everyday costs including food and transport. If the policy succeeds in easing pressure on the Cedi, it could help contain imported inflation over time. The trade-off is that banks operating under tighter liquidity conditions may grow more conservative in their lending, potentially raising borrowing costs for households and businesses in the near term.

Dr. Kwapong frames the broader challenge as a structural tension at the heart of Ghana’s economic management. He likens the BoG to a cleaner mopping a flooded kitchen while the landlord, the government, continues to pour water through fiscal deficits and spending. Inflation cools briefly, then surges. The Cedi stabilises momentarily, then weakens again under renewed pressure. Until fiscal discipline accompanies monetary tightening, he argues, the mop will remain perpetually wet.