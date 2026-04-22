New Body Launches to End Worker-Paid Recruitment Fees

A new industry association dedicated to protecting Ghanaian workers seeking employment abroad has been launched, introducing an employer-funded recruitment model aimed at dismantling one of the most persistent financial traps in the country’s overseas labour sector.

The Professional International Recruitment Association of Ghana (PIRAG) unveiled the “employer pays” principle as the cornerstone of its operational framework at its official launch, transferring recruitment costs away from job seekers and placing that responsibility on hiring employers.

PIRAG President Charles Kwenin said the measure was a direct response to the financial vulnerability that has long exposed ordinary workers to exploitation by unscrupulous operators. He described Ghana’s workforce as the country’s “greatest resource,” one whose recruitment “cannot be left to chance or unscrupulous actors,” and said the association’s mandate is anchored in fairness, transparency, and accountability.

Mr Kwenin also indicated that PIRAG would support the government’s work-abroad programme by providing the institutional backbone required to make it sustainable, positioning the body as a credible partner in state-led labour export initiatives.

Minister for Labour, Jobs and Employment Dr Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo reinforced the urgency behind the launch, warning that unethical recruitment practices “damage Ghana’s reputation” and expose citizens to exploitation on a national scale. He described well-governed labour migration as a “legitimate pathway to decent work,” but stressed that achieving it requires systems capable of inspiring trust both at home and internationally.

Dr Pelpuo reserved sharp words for unlicensed operators, saying they “undermine lawful migration channels,” and called for stricter enforcement and oversight to contain their influence. He framed the broader challenge as demanding “shared responsibility” from government, the private sector, and development partners alike.

PIRAG said peer accountability mechanisms and enforceable codes of conduct will form the core of its compliance architecture, with the body positioning itself as both a standards setter and a watchdog within Ghana’s international recruitment industry.

The launch comes as outbound labour programmes have taken on greater prominence in Ghana’s economic policy agenda, with growing pressure for governance frameworks that protect workers without restricting legitimate migration pathways.