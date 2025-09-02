New AfDB Chief Faces Infrastructure Crisis and Climate Financing Challenges

The African Development Bank’s newly installed president confronts massive infrastructure gaps and capital shortfalls that threaten to undermine continental trade ambitions, according to financial analysts assessing Dr Sidi Ould Tah’s leadership priorities.

Toma Imirhe, a financial analyst speaking on Tuesday’s Asaase Breakfast Show, outlined the scale of challenges facing Tah following his formal assumption of office on Monday. The bank’s current capital base appears inadequate for Africa’s development needs, particularly as intra-African trade remains stagnant at around 15 percent.

“Within the first 90 days, he must consolidate the institution behind his vision. But over the longer term, his biggest tasks are infrastructure and securing new capital for the bank,” Imirhe explained during the radio program.

The African Continental Free Trade Agreement depends heavily on physical and digital infrastructure that currently doesn’t exist across much of the continent. Roads, ports, and robust digital payment systems are essential for continental trade to function effectively, yet these remain seriously underdeveloped.

Imirhe emphasized that traditional government financing cannot address Africa’s infrastructure deficit alone. He advocated for innovative approaches including diaspora bonds and private capital guarantees that could multiply available funding sources beyond fiscally constrained national budgets.

Ghana’s successful experience with diaspora financing offers a potential model that the AfDB could replicate across member states, according to the analyst’s assessment. Such approaches become crucial as African governments struggle with debt burdens that limit their development spending capacity.

Climate change presents another formidable challenge requiring international cooperation rather than African solutions alone. Imirhe argued that industrialized nations responsible for historical emissions must provide carbon financing to help African countries adapt and develop sustainably.

“Africa does not have the resources to solve this alone. The industrialized countries that caused the problem must provide carbon financing. Otherwise, Africa will remain in long-term trouble,” he stated bluntly.

Food security emerged as another priority area where the AfDB could support cross-border infrastructure development while national governments focus on agricultural production. Distribution networks connecting surplus and deficit regions could help stabilize continental food supplies.

Dr. Tah brings extensive multilateral financial institution experience to his new role, having secured backing from 70 percent of AfDB shareholders. Finance ministers, central bank governors, and diplomats attended his Monday inauguration ceremony, reflecting broad continental support.

The new president succeeds Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, who completed two five-year terms leading the bank through various continental challenges. Tah’s tenure begins as African economies seek post-pandemic recovery while managing climate adaptation costs.

Imirhe praised Tah as “a very good choice” but emphasized that success depends on rallying institutional support while simultaneously increasing the bank’s capital base and advancing infrastructure development critical for continental trade integration.

The AfDB serves as Africa’s primary development finance institution, channeling billions in funding toward infrastructure, agriculture, and private sector development across member states. Its effectiveness directly impacts continental economic integration prospects.